Nautilus Celebrates 35 Years of Success in the E&S Industry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#nautilushiresthebest--Nautilus Insurance Group, a Berkley Company, is celebrating 35 years of stability and growth in the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance market.
In 1985, while people were watching Back to the Future, learning about .coms, and seeing Michael Jordan be named NBA Rookie of the year, Nautilus was opening their doors for the first time. With a clear vision, the Company’s founders began laying their solid foundation one client at a time.
For 35 years, Nautilus has provided smart underwriting solutions and exceptional experiences to appointed General Agents in all 50 states. These Agents have binding authority to sell Nautilus insurance policies to Excess & Surplus Commercial risks through retail agents.
“We are a company of innovators. We are a team of driven, determined professionals who employ strategy and excellence in all that we do,” shared Tom Kuzma, President and CEO. Tom attributes the company’s success not only to employees but also to their agent partners. “We don’t do business with everybody; we only do business with selected agencies who share our commitment, drive, and focus. They’re the ones who are selecting the business and following the guidelines we set up.”
Nautilus has grown to a 260-employee strong institution by holding firm to their steadfast resolve to listen carefully and respond professionally. Unparalleled customer service, a can-do attitude, and creative problem solving are hallmarks of the Nautilus experience and their differentiator in the market. This dedication has resulted in Nautilus profitably writing more than $6.4 billion in direct premiums since its inception.
This July, Nautilus was rated a 5-Star Carrier by Insurance Business America magazine in their annual Carrier Review. The rankings are the result of votes tallied by insurance brokers nationwide. Impressively, Nautilus achieved 5-Star status in not one but six categories. These awards reflect their hard work and dedication to offer their customers the best available products and services.
“We never stop evaluating our strategic vision, enhancing our technology to create new and easier ways of doing business, and investing in the success of our employees and partners,” says Tom. “Together, there is no limit to what our future will hold.”
About Nautilus Insurance Group
Nautilus Insurance Group (www.nautilusinsgroup.com) is a leading U.S. Commercial Excess and Surplus and Specialty Lines provider of insurance solutions to appointed Managing General Agents. Nautilus Insurance Group writes on behalf of Nautilus Insurance Company and Great Divide Insurance Company and is a proud member of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose member insurance companies are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company.
