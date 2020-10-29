Nautilus Insurance Group Announces Executive Changes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#nautilushiresthebest--Nautilus Insurance Group, a Berkley Company, announced the appointment of Thomas Joyce as President of Nautilus Insurance Group. He is succeeding Tom Kuzma, who has been named Chairman. These changes will take effect January 1, 2021.
Mr. Joyce joined Nautilus as Senior Vice President of claims in 2015, was named Chief Underwriting Officer in 2018, and Executive Vice President in 2020. He has been a leader in the insurance industry for over 35 years, serving in various technical and leadership roles, with a particular focus in the excess and surplus lines market. He has broad industry knowledge and a keen appreciation for the importance of relationships with distribution partners. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Northern Arizona University, and the Associate in Surplus Lines Insurance (ASLI) designation from the Institutes.
Mr. Kuzma joined Nautilus as an underwriter in 1986, during its inaugural year. As the company grew, he took on more responsibilities in underwriting management, becoming Chief Underwriting Officer in 1994 and President in 1997. In his new role as Chairman, he will continue to share his 44 years of industry experience with Mr. Joyce and the Nautilus team, help to further strengthen relationships with distribution partners, develop business opportunities, and mentor Nautilus team members.
“Nautilus is a strong, vibrant company that is ready to take on whatever the future holds,” shared Tom Kuzma. “We’ve put a great team in place, worked hard, and concentrated our efforts in smart and rewarding ways. I am confident with Tom Joyce’s strategic vision, Nautilus will continue to thrive.”
“I look forward to leading this great company and continuing this journey of success and value we have worked to build in the Nautilus brand,” Tom Joyce said. “I am in the enviable position to take the helm of such a dedicated and driven team.”
About Nautilus Insurance Group
Nautilus Insurance Group (www.nautilusinsgroup.com) is a leading U.S. Commercial Excess and Surplus and Specialty Lines provider of insurance solutions to appointed Managing General Agents. Nautilus Insurance Group writes on behalf of Nautilus Insurance Company and Great Divide Insurance Company and is a proud member of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose member insurance companies are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company.
