Nautilus Insurance Group Announces New Chief Underwriting Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nautilus Insurance Group, a Berkley Company, announces the appointment of Bill Floros as Senior Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer. He is the successor to Tom Joyce, who has been named President, succeeding Thomas Kuzma, who assumed the role of Chairman as of January 1, 2021. Mr. Floros is scheduled to start his new role on January 25, 2021.
Mr. Floros joins Nautilus with more than 30 years of experience, most recently serving as EVP/CUO for an industry-leading binding authority organization and holding executive-level underwriting positions at a number of other carriers and a large national Managing General Agency.
In addition to earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Dayton and attending various post-graduate executive education courses, Bill has served on the Board of three successful organizations and participated as a member of multiple market councils for E&S carriers, including the Nautilus Agent Council.
“I’m confident Nautilus and our partners will benefit immensely from Bill’s experience, expertise, vision, and strategic direction,” shared Tom Joyce, President. “Bill’s leadership will help to ensure that we continue to provide innovative solutions and the highest level of customer service for our partners.”
“I’ve worked with Nautilus as an Agent Partner and Council member for several years and know first-hand that they hold to the highest standards in integrity, professionalism, and service. It is an honor to lead the underwriting team,” said Bill. “I look forward to this opportunity to continue to strengthen Nautilus’ value while providing smart underwriting solutions in this ever-changing marketplace.”
About Nautilus Insurance Group
Nautilus Insurance Group (www.nautilusinsgroup.com) is a leading U.S. Commercial Excess and Surplus and Specialty Lines provider of insurance solutions to appointed Managing General Agents. Nautilus Insurance Group writes on behalf of Nautilus Insurance Company and Great Divide Insurance Company and is a proud member of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose member insurance companies are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company.
Contacts
Nautilus Insurance Group
Gina Butchin
480-509-6648