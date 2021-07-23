Nautilus Named 5-Star Carrier and Earned 10 Prestigious Rankings in Insurance Business America’s Annual Review

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nautilus Insurance Group, a Berkley Company, was once again named a 5-Star Carrier in Insurance Business America magazine’s 2021 review. The annual rankings, revealed in the July issue, are coveted because votes are gathered from general agents and brokers across the United States. The IBA added three categories this year and Nautilus received 5-Star Carrier rankings in the following 10 categories: Overall Service Level, Production Innovation, Claims Processing, Product Training & Marketing Support, Quick Quotes, Broker Communication, Competitive Rates, Range of Products, Online Platform & Services, and Underwriter Expertise.
“I am delighted and humbled Nautilus earned 5-Star Carrier rankings by our agents in an impressive 10 categories,” says Tom Joyce, President. “I am fortunate to lead a company of innovative, dedicated, and hard-working professionals whose mission is to make doing business with Nautilus easy. We continually seek ways to improve products and services and strive to bring our agent partners our best with every policy and every interaction.”
Nautilus provides smart underwriting solutions and exceptional customer experiences to appointed general agents in all 50 states. Unparalleled service, a can-do attitude, and creative problem solving are hallmarks of the Nautilus experience and its differentiator in the Excess & Surplus market. They focus on providing solutions to benefit their agents through innovative technologies, enhanced product offerings, underwriting expertise, education, and service that promote ease and convenience, making them a premier partner in the industry.
Nautilus Insurance Group (www.nautilusinsgroup.com) is a leading U.S. Commercial Excess and Surplus and Specialty Lines provider of insurance solutions to appointed Managing General Agents. Nautilus Insurance Group writes on behalf of Nautilus Insurance Company and Great Divide Insurance Company and is a proud member of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose member insurance companies are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company.
