Nautilus Named 5-Star Carrier and Earned 10 Prestigious Rankings in Insurance Business America’s Annual Review

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nautilus Insurance Group, a Berkley Company, was once again named a 5-Star Carrier in Insurance Business America magazine’s 2021 review. The annual rankings, revealed in the July issue, are coveted because votes are gathered from general agents and brokers across the United States. The IBA added three categories this year and Nautilus received 5-Star Carrier rankings in the following 10 categories: Overall Service Level, Production Innovation, Claims Processing, Product Training & Marketing Support, Quick Quotes, Broker Communication, Competitive Rates, Range of Products, Online Platform & Services, and Underwriter Expertise.

“I am delighted and humbled Nautilus earned 5-Star Carrier rankings by our agents in an impressive 10 categories,” says Tom Joyce, President. “I am fortunate to lead a company of innovative, dedicated, and hard-working professionals whose mission is to make doing business with Nautilus easy. We continually seek ways to improve products and services and strive to bring our agent partners our best with every policy and every interaction.”