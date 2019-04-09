VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navy

Federal Credit Union announced today that retired United States Navy

Rear Admiral Dietrich Kuhlmann III has been hired to serve as senior

vice president of the credit union’s Branch Operations Division.

Kuhlmann served on Active Duty for over 35 years after graduating from

the U.S. Naval Academy in 1983. Kuhlmann’s notable military career

included multiple operational and shore tours, most recently serving as

Director, Programming Division, Chief of Naval Operations Staff.

“We are delighted to bring aboard such a distinguished leader to our

executive management team,” said Mary McDuffie, president/CEO of Navy

Federal. “As a retired admiral, Dietrich has a keen understanding and

genuine dedication to those who serve. The knowledge he brings from

personal experience, combined with his exceptional leadership skills,

are vital to fulfilling our organization’s mission of providing our

members with the best possible experience.”

Kuhlmann will lead the credit union’s branch operations division,

comprising roughly 4,400 team members and 329

branches worldwide. Navy Federal has plans to continue opening

roughly 20 new branches per year throughout 2019 and 2020.

“I was fortunate to have the opportunity to serve for two years as a

volunteer on the Navy Federal Board of Directors, and I’m honored to now

join the team as an executive leader,” Kuhlmann said. “I have watched

the growth that stems from how much this organization stays true to its

mission of always putting its members first, starting with the strong

teams they have already put in place. I look forward to leading the team

and continuing to build upon the growth and innovation in the branch

operations division.”

Kuhlmann replaces Steve Romano, who held the role for over seven years.

Romano now serves as the executive vice president of digital for Navy

Federal.

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only

seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 8

million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a

member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts

the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all

Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian

and contractor personnel, and their families. Dedicated to its mission

of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 18,000 and has a

global network of 329 branches. For more information about Navy Federal

Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.

Contacts

Casey Pelfrey

Corporate Communications

Phone: (703) 206 - 4850

Email:

casey_pelfrey@navyfederal.org

