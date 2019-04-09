VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navy
Federal Credit Union announced today that retired United States Navy
Rear Admiral Dietrich Kuhlmann III has been hired to serve as senior
vice president of the credit union’s Branch Operations Division.
Kuhlmann served on Active Duty for over 35 years after graduating from
the U.S. Naval Academy in 1983. Kuhlmann’s notable military career
included multiple operational and shore tours, most recently serving as
Director, Programming Division, Chief of Naval Operations Staff.
“We are delighted to bring aboard such a distinguished leader to our
executive management team,” said Mary McDuffie, president/CEO of Navy
Federal. “As a retired admiral, Dietrich has a keen understanding and
genuine dedication to those who serve. The knowledge he brings from
personal experience, combined with his exceptional leadership skills,
are vital to fulfilling our organization’s mission of providing our
members with the best possible experience.”
Kuhlmann will lead the credit union’s branch operations division,
comprising roughly 4,400 team members and 329
branches worldwide. Navy Federal has plans to continue opening
roughly 20 new branches per year throughout 2019 and 2020.
“I was fortunate to have the opportunity to serve for two years as a
volunteer on the Navy Federal Board of Directors, and I’m honored to now
join the team as an executive leader,” Kuhlmann said. “I have watched
the growth that stems from how much this organization stays true to its
mission of always putting its members first, starting with the strong
teams they have already put in place. I look forward to leading the team
and continuing to build upon the growth and innovation in the branch
operations division.”
Kuhlmann replaces Steve Romano, who held the role for over seven years.
Romano now serves as the executive vice president of digital for Navy
Federal.
About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only
seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 8
million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a
member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts
the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all
Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian
and contractor personnel, and their families. Dedicated to its mission
of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 18,000 and has a
global network of 329 branches. For more information about Navy Federal
Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.
