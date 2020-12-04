NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin Launches New Podcast with BasketballNews.com

The NBA All-Star joins the team as the host of the "Neat and Unfiltered" podcast and as a contributing author
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NBA--Today, BasketballNews.com announced the addition of a new weekly podcast hosted by former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin to the Basketball News Podcast Network. Martin’s podcast, “Neat and Unfiltered,” will feature analysis on a wide range of topics as well as conversations with high-profile guests including athletes, musicians and entertainers with new episodes released every Friday.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity to share my point of view with the people,” Martin said. “It’s been a long time coming, but it’s time. ‘Neat & Unfiltered’ will bring something different to the podcast community. Get your popcorn and adult beverage (preferably Grey Goose), sit back and enjoy!”
“Neat and Unfiltered,” sponsored by Grey Goose, will also make video episodes available on YouTube and BasketballNews.com, with audio-only version available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Megaphone, among others. In addition to the podcast, Martin also contributes articles to BasketballNews.com.
“We're thrilled to add Kenyon to our staff as a podcaster and writer,” said Alex Kennedy, BasketballNews.com’s Chief Content Officer. “During his NBA career, his big personality and brutal honesty helped him become a fan favorite. These same characteristics will make for an interesting podcast, and Kenyon has shown that he’s not afraid to say whatever is on his mind.”
Martin played 15 seasons in the NBA, suiting up for the New Jersey Nets, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2000 NBA Draft, became an All-Star and averaged 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks over the course of his career.
In addition to Martin, BasketballNews.com’s staff includes NBA players such as Vinny Del Negro, James Posey, Etan Thomas and Troy Brown Jr. The company also employs journalists such as Kennedy, Chris Sheridan (Senior Writer), Spencer Davies (Senior Writer/Editor), Nekias Duncan (Writer), Katie Heindl (Writer/Podcaster) and Matt Babcock (NBA Draft Analyst) among others.
There are now seven shows on the Basketball News Podcast Network, with plans to add several more in the coming months. In addition to “Neat and Unfiltered,” the network features:
The Posecast with James Posey
The Rematch with Etan Thomas
The Alex Kennedy Podcast
Dishes and Dimes
The Follow Through with Clipps and Drew
The Sheridan Show
