Need help finding a job? Pima County One-Stop Career Center ramps up efforts amid COVID-19

Tucsonans laid off as a result of the coronavirus pandemic can seek help from the Pima County One-Stop Career Center, which is ramping up efforts to handle an anticipated increase in demand for its services.
Countless businesses have been shuttered following city and state mandates to close the doors of places where people tend to congregate including bars, theaters, gyms, and dine-in restaurants, often leaving employees without pay.
The career center provides employment referrals, support services, training assistance and guidance on how to access the online application for Arizona unemployment insurance benefits.
One-Stop’s business services team has been working for matches with employers who are looking to hire, especially in the areas of grocery stores and delivery services.
Grocery stores hiring in Tucson include:
- AJ’s and Bashas: Visit any location and inquire with store management. tucne.ws/ajsjobs; jobs.bashas.com
- Safeway and Albertsons: Looking to hire 1,000 in-store employees and delivery drivers across Arizona. Apply online or at a local store with the store director. tucne.ws/sajobs
- Food City: Hiring at a variety of locations for those affected by either cut of hours or closure of work place. Contact your local Food City location. tucne.ws/foodcityjobs
- Fry’s Food Stores: Looking for workers immediately to help keep stores stocked with food and other household essentials. tucne.ws/frysjobs
- Target: Hiring 9,000 employees nationwide to fill all roles. Apply in store on their kiosk or on the Target website. tucne.ws/targetjobs
- Walmart: Hiring in all positions. To apply, head to your local Walmart store or apply online. careers.walmart.com
One-Stop is in the process of setting up a hotline number, but job seekers and employers can call 724-7700 for more information.