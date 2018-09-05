CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AZBW--The Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio)

today announced that NeoLight

has won a 2018 AZBio Fast Lane Award in recognition of its success in

moving from its initial development stage into commercialization and for

its commitment to develop innovative products that can help more babies

thrive. The NeoLight team will be honored by Arizona’s bioscience and

business communities at the 2018 AZBio Awards on October 3, 2018 at the

Phoenix Convention Center.

Helping Babies Thrive

According to the World Health Organization, six out of 10 infants, and

eight out of 10 pre-term infants, develop jaundice by default.

If not addressed, neonatal jaundice can affect some of the baby's brain

cells. This may cause the baby to be less active. In rare cases, a baby

may develop seizures (convulsions). The effects of this kind of jaundice

may also lead to deafness, cerebral palsy and/or other developmental

disorders.

NeoLight is an Arizona based medical device company that develops

empathy-driven and best-in-class technologies for the newborn care

market. The company started off with care solutions for jaundice and is

currently working on developing therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for

the condition.

What started off as an Arizona State University spin-out, with $7,000 in

funding from the university after winning their Edson student

entrepreneurship competition in 2014, has been steadily gaining momentum.

“Putting babies first is at the heart of our mission as a company,”

shared NeoLight co-founder and CEO Vivek Kopparthi. “It’s a promise we

make to every parent of an infant in need. Our approach always starts

with one question – what is best for the baby? This question drives

everything we do.”

NeoLight has raised over $4.5M from strategic healthcare investors

including Dignity Health, Honor Health, Cook’s Children’s, Steve Case,

Ben Roethlisberger and likes.

The company has also been successful in innovation competitions

including taking first prize in the Rise of the West competition (2016),

and the Flinn Foundation’s Bioscience Entrepreneurship Program. NeoLight

has received recognition as one of Inc Magazine’s Top 5 promising

healthcare startups in the US and the Kairos Society’s Top 50 most

innovative companies across the world.

In October of 2017, NeoLight received FDA clearance for its Skylife

phototherapy system – a novel innovation that can treat Jaundice in

infants with 4x more spectral power while not causing any side-effects.

The technology is also cleared by the FDA for at-home treatment thereby

enabling Jaundice treatment by the comfort of home instead of the baby

being away from the mom at a NICU in a hospital setting.

Over the past 18 months, the team size more than tripled. To make room

for its current and planned growth, the company graduated from the CEI

accelerator in Phoenix and now makes its home in a commercial suite at

SkySong, the ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center.

For its success in moving from its initial development stage into

commercialization and for its commitment to develop innovative products

that can help more babies thrive, NeoLight is being honored with the

2018 AZBio Fast Lane Award.

The AZBio Fast Lane is awarded on a competitive basis to the select few

companies that have achieved outstanding milestones in the past 18

months. Significant progress can be measured by clinical results,

regulatory approvals, certifications, collaborations, funding awards,

product launches, job growth or product sales milestones.

A key component of Arizona

Bioscience Week, The AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta brings

together Arizona’s life science and leadership community with visitors

from around the country to celebrate life-science innovation and

innovators. The AZBio

Awards takes place on the evening of October 3, 2018 at the Phoenix

Convention Center. Highlights of the evening will include honoring Dr.

Daniel D. Von Hoff with the AZBio Pioneer Award for Lifetime Achievement

and a celebration of the achievements of leading researchers, educators,

and innovator companies. The Life Science Fiesta following the award

ceremony features a Student Discovery Zone that showcases

the work of fifty students from Arizona high schools, community

colleges, and universities along with exhibits featuring Arizona

companies and patient advocacy organizations. The AZBio Awards & Life

Science Fiesta are presented by AZBio and the Arizona

Commerce Authority.

The following day, the White Hat Life Science Investor Conference (White

Hat 2018) brings together the next generation of biotech and

healthcare pioneers from across the Rocky Mountain Southwest Region with

investors locally, nationally, and internationally. Held at the Phoenix

Convention Center on October 4, 2018, White Hat 2018 is a collaboration

between the bioscience industry associations across the region. The

conference showcases investment opportunities for investment into

privately-held companies in the areas of diagnostics, therapeutics,

medical devices, and health information technology. Thirty-two companies

have been competitively selected by a committee of experienced life

science investors to present at White Hat 2018. Companies that presented

at White Hat in 2014 and 2016 have gone on to receive almost $200

million in investment from private investors and corporate investors.

For more information on Arizona Bioscience Week, visit www.AZBio.org/AZBW2018.

For more information on the 2018 AZBio Awards, visit www.AZBioAwards.com

For more information about White Hat 2018, visit www.WhiteHatInvestors.com.

About AZBio

For 15 years, the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) has supported

life science innovation and life science innovators in Arizona. A key

component in Arizona’s life science ecosystem, AZBio is the only

statewide organization exclusively focused on Arizona’s bioscience

industry. AZBio membership includes patient advocacy organizations, life

science innovators, educators, healthcare partners and leading business

organizations. AZBio is the statewide affiliate of the Biotechnology

Innovation Organization (BIO) and works in partnership with AdvaMed,

MDMA, and PhRMA to advance innovation and to ensure that the value

delivered from life-changing and life-saving innovation benefits people

in Arizona and around the world.

For more information visit www.AZBio.org

and www.AZBio.TV.

