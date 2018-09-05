today announced that NeoLight
has won a 2018 AZBio Fast Lane Award in recognition of its success in
moving from its initial development stage into commercialization and for
its commitment to develop innovative products that can help more babies
thrive. The NeoLight team will be honored by Arizona’s bioscience and
business communities at the 2018 AZBio Awards on October 3, 2018 at the
Phoenix Convention Center.
Helping Babies Thrive
According to the World Health Organization, six out of 10 infants, and
eight out of 10 pre-term infants, develop jaundice by default.
If not addressed, neonatal jaundice can affect some of the baby's brain
cells. This may cause the baby to be less active. In rare cases, a baby
may develop seizures (convulsions). The effects of this kind of jaundice
may also lead to deafness, cerebral palsy and/or other developmental
disorders.
NeoLight is an Arizona based medical device company that develops
empathy-driven and best-in-class technologies for the newborn care
market. The company started off with care solutions for jaundice and is
currently working on developing therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for
the condition.
What started off as an Arizona State University spin-out, with $7,000 in
funding from the university after winning their Edson student
entrepreneurship competition in 2014, has been steadily gaining momentum.
“Putting babies first is at the heart of our mission as a company,”
shared NeoLight co-founder and CEO Vivek Kopparthi. “It’s a promise we
make to every parent of an infant in need. Our approach always starts
with one question – what is best for the baby? This question drives
everything we do.”
NeoLight has raised over $4.5M from strategic healthcare investors
including Dignity Health, Honor Health, Cook’s Children’s, Steve Case,
Ben Roethlisberger and likes.
The company has also been successful in innovation competitions
including taking first prize in the Rise of the West competition (2016),
and the Flinn Foundation’s Bioscience Entrepreneurship Program. NeoLight
has received recognition as one of Inc Magazine’s Top 5 promising
healthcare startups in the US and the Kairos Society’s Top 50 most
innovative companies across the world.
In October of 2017, NeoLight received FDA clearance for its Skylife
phototherapy system – a novel innovation that can treat Jaundice in
infants with 4x more spectral power while not causing any side-effects.
The technology is also cleared by the FDA for at-home treatment thereby
enabling Jaundice treatment by the comfort of home instead of the baby
being away from the mom at a NICU in a hospital setting.
Over the past 18 months, the team size more than tripled. To make room
for its current and planned growth, the company graduated from the CEI
accelerator in Phoenix and now makes its home in a commercial suite at
SkySong, the ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center.
The AZBio Fast Lane is awarded on a competitive basis to the select few
companies that have achieved outstanding milestones in the past 18
months. Significant progress can be measured by clinical results,
regulatory approvals, certifications, collaborations, funding awards,
product launches, job growth or product sales milestones.
A key component of Arizona
Bioscience Week, The AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta brings
together Arizona’s life science and leadership community with visitors
from around the country to celebrate life-science innovation and
innovators. The AZBio
Awards takes place on the evening of October 3, 2018 at the Phoenix
Convention Center. Highlights of the evening will include honoring Dr.
Daniel D. Von Hoff with the AZBio Pioneer Award for Lifetime Achievement
and a celebration of the achievements of leading researchers, educators,
and innovator companies. The Life Science Fiesta following the award
ceremony features a Student Discovery Zone that showcases
the work of fifty students from Arizona high schools, community
colleges, and universities along with exhibits featuring Arizona
companies and patient advocacy organizations. The AZBio Awards & Life
Science Fiesta are presented by AZBio and the Arizona
Commerce Authority.
The following day, the White Hat Life Science Investor Conference (White
Hat 2018) brings together the next generation of biotech and
healthcare pioneers from across the Rocky Mountain Southwest Region with
investors locally, nationally, and internationally. Held at the Phoenix
Convention Center on October 4, 2018, White Hat 2018 is a collaboration
between the bioscience industry associations across the region. The
conference showcases investment opportunities for investment into
privately-held companies in the areas of diagnostics, therapeutics,
medical devices, and health information technology. Thirty-two companies
have been competitively selected by a committee of experienced life
science investors to present at White Hat 2018. Companies that presented
at White Hat in 2014 and 2016 have gone on to receive almost $200
million in investment from private investors and corporate investors.
For more information on Arizona Bioscience Week, visit www.AZBio.org/AZBW2018.
For more information on the 2018 AZBio Awards, visit www.AZBioAwards.com
For more information about White Hat 2018, visit www.WhiteHatInvestors.com.
About AZBio
For 15 years, the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) has supported
life science innovation and life science innovators in Arizona. A key
component in Arizona’s life science ecosystem, AZBio is the only
statewide organization exclusively focused on Arizona’s bioscience
industry. AZBio membership includes patient advocacy organizations, life
science innovators, educators, healthcare partners and leading business
organizations. AZBio is the statewide affiliate of the Biotechnology
Innovation Organization (BIO) and works in partnership with AdvaMed,
MDMA, and PhRMA to advance innovation and to ensure that the value
delivered from life-changing and life-saving innovation benefits people
in Arizona and around the world.
For more information visit www.AZBio.org
and www.AZBio.TV.
