BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle

announced today that an agreement has been reached with the Biodiversity

Knowledge Integration Center (BioKIC) and Arizona

State University’s Natural History Collections in Tempe, AZ, to

curate the sample collections from the National

Ecological Observatory Network (NEON).

Funded by the National Science Foundation, NEON is the first-ever

continental-scale ecological observatory designed to collect and provide

open data to the scientific community for the next 30 years. The NEON

Biorepository plans to curate a collection of whole organisms, tissues,

and environmental samples and substrates that will be available to

researchers for additional study and analysis. The repository

encompasses aquatic and terrestrial samples and specimens collected

during the course of NEON sampling at 81 NEON sites across the

continental U.S. plus Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. For more

information on NEON samples, go to: https://www.neonscience.org/data/archival-samples

All material deposited at ASU will be discoverable via the NEON Data

Portal and a NEON Biorepository data portal to be developed by

ASU, based on the Symbiota software platform: http://symbiota.org/docs.

The priority is to make NEON samples easily discoverable and available

to the research and education communities to advance NEON’s mission to

enable continental-scale ecology.

Sample shipments from NEON field sites to ASU will begin in the Fall of

2018. Given the volume of samples that ASU will be accessioning into

their collections during the first year, fulfillment of sample requests

may be delayed. Requests will be evaluated via standard protocols and

evaluation criteria common within the collections community. A system to

request NEON samples from ASU will be made publicly available within the

next few months.

Note that selected specimens will be housed at facilities other than

ASU. Most notably, all of NEON’s tick samples are destined for the

Smithsonian’s National Tick Collection located at Georgia Southern

University. Requests for these samples should be submitted there. For

more information, go to: http://cosm.georgiasouthern.edu/usntc/.

Information regarding samples not available via ASU or the National Tick

Collection will be communicated via the NEON Data Portal and the NEON

project web site.

For more information on the NEON Biorepository, please contact us using

this form: https://www.neonscience.org/archival-samples-inquiry

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to

solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national

laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and

development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical

services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in

Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national

security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental

industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

Contacts

Battelle

Katy Delaney, 614-424-7208

delaneyk@battelle.org

or

T.R.

Massey, 614-424-5544

masseytr@battelle.org

