Net Lease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSE Arca: NETL) Surpasses $100 Million Milestone in Assets Under Management

Investments in real estate companies and REITs involve unique risks, including limited financial resources, they may trade less frequently and in limited volume, and they may be more volatile than other securities. In addition, securities in the real estate sector are subject to certain risks associated with direct ownership of real estate and the risk that the value of their underlying real estate may go down. Companies in the Net Lease Real Estate sector may be affected by unique factors related to leasing properties to single tenants including dependence on the financial performance of its’ tenants and lease terms related to rent escalations based on economic measurements. The fund may invest in foreign securities which involves political, economic and currency risks, differences in accounting methods and greater volatility. Investments in small and mid-sized companies have historically been subject to greater investment risk than large company stocks.