SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) today announced that Ron Pasek, executive vice
president, finance and chief financial officer, will participate in a
fireside chat at the Credit Suisse Technology Conference on November 28,
2018 at 10:30 a.m. Mountain Time.
Tony Gonnella, vice president, financial planning and analysis and
investor relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond
James Technology Conference on Monday, December 3, 2018 at 1:50 p.m.
Eastern Time.
Ron Pasek, executive vice president, finance and chief financial
officer, will also participate in a fireside chat at the NASDAQ Investor
Conference in London, England, on December 5, 2018 at 12:00 p.m.
Greenwich Mean Time.
Live audio Webcasts of the presentations will be available at investors.netapp.com.
An audio Webcast archive of the event will be available after the
conference.
