SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) today announced the Company will participate in fireside chats at the following conferences:
Wells Fargo TMT Summit
Ron Pasek, executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer
Las Vegas, NV
December 3, 2019
9:05 – 9:35 p.m. Pacific Time
NASDAQ Investor Conference
George Kurian, chief executive officer
London, England
December 4, 2019
2:30 – 3:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time
Credit Suisse Technology Conference
Ron Pasek, executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer
Scottsdale, AZ
December 4, 2019
2:55 – 3:25 p.m. Mountain Time
Barclays TMT Conference
Ron Pasek, executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer
San Francisco, CA
December 11, 2019
3:30 – 3:55 p.m. Pacific Time
Live audio Webcasts of the presentations will be available at investors.netapp.com. An audio Webcast archive of each event will be available after the conferences.
About NetApp
NetApp is the data authority for hybrid cloud. We provide a full range of hybrid cloud data services that simplify management of applications and data across cloud and on-premises environments to accelerate digital transformation. Together with our partners, we empower global organizations to unleash the full potential of their data to expand customer touchpoints, foster greater innovation, and optimize their operations. For more information, visit www.netapp.com. #DataDriven
NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
