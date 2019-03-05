TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW),
a leading provider of edge cloud services, today announced that Network
Next is using Limelight’s edge cloud platform to make the internet
better for games.
The internet of today is not optimized for games. It favors static and
streaming content, with heavy throughput demands, over real-time
applications like online multiplayer games, which require the lowest
latency possible. Network Next is changing this. Network Next's
technology integrates directly into a game and creates an optimized,
low-latency route for each player.
Network Next uses Limelight’s highly distributed and flexible edge cloud
solution to provide the best online gaming experience for players.
Network Next technology steers game traffic across Limelight’s network
via Limelight Points-of-Presence throughout the U.S. These edge nodes
are directly connected to game origin data centers to significantly
reduce latency and improve consistency for players.
“We’re making the internet better for games because to gamers, latency
really matters. The difference between winning and losing in a game can
be as little as 5 milliseconds,” said Glenn Fiedler, CEO at Network
Next. “We’re excited to be working with Limelight, who understands this
challenge and the needs of our customers, and whose technology puts
compute power at the edge. This allows us to dramatically reduce latency
and significantly improve the gaming experience for players.”
“Milliseconds translate into mega-advantage for players in social gaming
environments. To be second best is not an option. Latency can occur at
various points and Limelight is determined to reduce it at the network
level. Network Next recognizes this capability and has partnered with
Limelight to even the playing field in its next-generation gaming
network solution,” said Ersin Galioglu, Vice President of Strategic
Initiatives at Limelight. “Our global edge compute resources coupled
with a private backbone bypasses internet bottlenecks and provides a
sizable latency reduction over traditional solutions.”
A full case study is available here
with additional information.
About Network Next
Founded in 2017 by game developers and
networking pros, and backed by $4.4M in seed investment, Network Next is
making the internet better for games by creating a network that delivers
the best multiplayer experiences possible. Visit www.networknext.com
for more information.
About Limelight
Limelight Networks Inc., (NASDAQ: LLNW), a
leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and
edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional
digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a
unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent
software, and expert support services that enable current and future
workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com,
