TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW),

a leading provider of edge cloud services, today announced that Network

Next is using Limelight’s edge cloud platform to make the internet

better for games.

The internet of today is not optimized for games. It favors static and

streaming content, with heavy throughput demands, over real-time

applications like online multiplayer games, which require the lowest

latency possible. Network Next is changing this. Network Next's

technology integrates directly into a game and creates an optimized,

low-latency route for each player.

Network Next uses Limelight’s highly distributed and flexible edge cloud

solution to provide the best online gaming experience for players.

Network Next technology steers game traffic across Limelight’s network

via Limelight Points-of-Presence throughout the U.S. These edge nodes

are directly connected to game origin data centers to significantly

reduce latency and improve consistency for players.

“We’re making the internet better for games because to gamers, latency

really matters. The difference between winning and losing in a game can

be as little as 5 milliseconds,” said Glenn Fiedler, CEO at Network

Next. “We’re excited to be working with Limelight, who understands this

challenge and the needs of our customers, and whose technology puts

compute power at the edge. This allows us to dramatically reduce latency

and significantly improve the gaming experience for players.”

“Milliseconds translate into mega-advantage for players in social gaming

environments. To be second best is not an option. Latency can occur at

various points and Limelight is determined to reduce it at the network

level. Network Next recognizes this capability and has partnered with

Limelight to even the playing field in its next-generation gaming

network solution,” said Ersin Galioglu, Vice President of Strategic

Initiatives at Limelight. “Our global edge compute resources coupled

with a private backbone bypasses internet bottlenecks and provides a

sizable latency reduction over traditional solutions.”

A full case study is available here

with additional information.

About Network Next

Founded in 2017 by game developers and

networking pros, and backed by $4.4M in seed investment, Network Next is

making the internet better for games by creating a network that delivers

the best multiplayer experiences possible. Visit www.networknext.com

for more information.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks Inc., (NASDAQ: LLNW), a

leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and

edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional

digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a

unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent

software, and expert support services that enable current and future

workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com,

follow us on Twitter,

Facebook,

and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Press Contact:

SHIFT Communications

Stephanie Epstein,

617-779-1845

Limelight@shiftcomm.com

or

Investor

Inquiries: ir@limelight.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles