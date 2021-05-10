Neurodiverse and Neurotypical Youth Will ‘Find Balance’ With New Mental Health Focused Mobile App from Five-11

Dr. Carr-Jordan and Dr. Annissa Furr combined their 30 years of experience in health and human development to create this new tool. “As mothers and as researchers, we are committed to improving the health, safety, and well-being of youth around the world,” said Carr-Jordan.

Physical and mental health are inextricably linked, so Finding Balance addresses both. The app uses a combination of science-backed positive psychology and motivational theory to encourage and engage users. “We focused on behaviors and activities known to have the greatest impact on total wellness,” said COO Furr.

The Drs. met with neurotypical and neurodiverse kids as well as parents, caregivers, and clinicians to ensure an inclusive design. The result is an intuitive and highly visual interface with easy-to-read displays and colorful emojis that empower youth to be agents of their own health and well-being while providing caregivers important insights into children's day-to-day experiences.