New 26-Story Multifamily Building Breaks Ground in Phoenix

“We believe Skye on 6 th will establish a new standard of modern luxury living in Phoenix with a wellness-focused approach, efficiently designed units and an expansive amenity offering located in the heart of the burgeoning Roosevelt Row Arts District and adjacent to the Phoenix Biomedical Campus,” said Kage Brown, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer at Hubbard Street Group. “We are extremely bullish on the Phoenix market and are excited to establish a local presence with Skye on 6 th .”

“Phoenix is an incredible market and we’re excited to break ground on this new project,” said Avy Stein, Cresset’s Founder and Co-Chairman. “We’ve been investing in opportunity zones since day one and Skye on 6th is something that caught our eye immediately. The area is rapidly transforming and attracting young renters from all over the country. It’s located near several transportation hubs and is surrounded by a growing and diverse set of employers, from cutting edge medical facilities, to universities, to a large legal and financial services presence and an emerging tech community. We think Phoenix is a great place to live and work with endless potential.”