New ACC will decide major moves on clean energy, electric choice

“This goal also sends a message to businesses across the nation that Arizona promotes sustainability and will encourage economic development,” Marquez Peterson said.

The two other Republican candidates say that while they support a move to cleaner energy, they oppose any government mandate to do so.

“I’m not in favor of mandates, or subsidies,” Sloan said. “But we need to be focused on carbon-free energy here in Arizona, and a big reason for that is we have a tremendous asset here in Palo Verde (Nuclear Generating Station), and the market has driven down solar and even natural gas to be some of the cheapest forms of energy available.”

Sloan said he is committed to making energy more affordable but cited an estimate by regulators that Arizona ratepayers have paid $1.2 billion in added costs for renewable-energy subsidies including now-discontinued incentives for rooftop solar.

O’Connor, a longtime GOP party activist who spent 42 years in the securities industry, said he’s been busy studying issues before the commission and isn’t ready to comment specifically on the proposed energy rules.