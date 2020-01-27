New Administrator Named to Phoenix Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation

HASKELL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Philosophy Care Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Natasha Islam as the Administrator of the new Phoenix Center for Rehabilitation and Pediatrics. This development marks a new era of professionalism and quality for the facility. As a proud New Jersey resident, Natasha has been at the helm of highly rated 5 star facilities for the past six years and brings her wealth of knowledge and heartfelt care to the Phoenix Center.
During her previous tenures, Natasha made great strides in raising the level of care at both locations. She successfully led a dedicated team of professionals to improve quality of life, implementing remarkable enhancements to existing programs and creating many new ones. She is respected by residents and professional peers alike who value her calm, friendly outlook and can-do attitude.
Excellent pediatric care is very personal to Natasha. Her brother suffered a catastrophic car accident when he was 5 years old and needed years of intensive nursing care. This experience transformed her into a strong advocate for quality measures in nursing care, and for the pediatric community in particular.
“I am very proud to be chosen for this new position,” she remarked. “I am confident that my years of experience will help me raise the level of care for all residents and result in a nursing center that will become the model for others to emulate.”
Contacts
Philosophy Care
Samantha Mastro
SVP Business Operations
917-715-3503