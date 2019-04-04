SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The results are in from the Alexander
Group’s inaugural “2019 Sales Compensation Trends Survey—UK
Edition.” Participants reported on what happened in 2018 and what they
project for 2019. Topics included incentive compensation budgets,
headcount changes, base pay budgets, incentive plan designs and 2019
program changes. A special section also focused on new product selling,
long-term incentives, impact of tariffs and millennials.
“The UK version of the annual US Sales Compensation Trends Survey found
many similarities between US and UK trends and practices,” said David
Cichelli, editor of the survey at the Alexander Group. “The expected
compensation budget increase of 3% in the UK in 2019 matches the
expected growth in pay for the US. Although turnover is the same at 10%,
the staffing increase for the UK is more conservative than the US. The
impact of Brexit on sales departments and sales compensation still
remains uncertain.” Jamie Riley, director in the Alexander Group’s
London office, finds similar observations from his clients.
Survey Highlights
Sales Compensation Program Effectiveness: Overall, the pay plans for
2018 receive good marks for ensuring that payouts matched seller sales
results. 92.9% of companies assessed their 2018 sales compensation
program to be acceptable or better. 64.3% made no changes to the sales
compensation plans mid-year. Most companies assessed their sales
compensation plans as aligned with company objectives and reported
plan understanding as high among the sales personnel.
Headcount Changes: These changes indicate financial health. Staffing
increases were 42.9% in 2018 and a modest 35.6% expect to increase
headcount in 2019. Turnover in 2018 was 10%.
Sales Compensation Program Changes: To maintain alignment with company
objectives, sales management normally updates the plans on an annual
basis. 100% will change their incentive plans for 2019. The reasons
that companies are changing the 2019 plan include the following:
improve sales alignment with business strategy, better align pay with
market practices and improve sales productivity.
