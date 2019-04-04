SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The results are in from the Alexander

Group’s inaugural “2019 Sales Compensation Trends Survey—UK

Edition.” Participants reported on what happened in 2018 and what they

project for 2019. Topics included incentive compensation budgets,

headcount changes, base pay budgets, incentive plan designs and 2019

program changes. A special section also focused on new product selling,

long-term incentives, impact of tariffs and millennials.

“The UK version of the annual US Sales Compensation Trends Survey found

many similarities between US and UK trends and practices,” said David

Cichelli, editor of the survey at the Alexander Group. “The expected

compensation budget increase of 3% in the UK in 2019 matches the

expected growth in pay for the US. Although turnover is the same at 10%,

the staffing increase for the UK is more conservative than the US. The

impact of Brexit on sales departments and sales compensation still

remains uncertain.” Jamie Riley, director in the Alexander Group’s

London office, finds similar observations from his clients.

Survey Highlights



  • Sales Compensation Program Effectiveness: Overall, the pay plans for
    2018 receive good marks for ensuring that payouts matched seller sales
    results. 92.9% of companies assessed their 2018 sales compensation
    program to be acceptable or better. 64.3% made no changes to the sales
    compensation plans mid-year. Most companies assessed their sales
    compensation plans as aligned with company objectives and reported
    plan understanding as high among the sales personnel.


  • Headcount Changes: These changes indicate financial health. Staffing
    increases were 42.9% in 2018 and a modest 35.6% expect to increase
    headcount in 2019. Turnover in 2018 was 10%.


  • Sales Compensation Program Changes: To maintain alignment with company
    objectives, sales management normally updates the plans on an annual
    basis. 100% will change their incentive plans for 2019. The reasons
    that companies are changing the 2019 plan include the following:
    improve sales alignment with business strategy, better align pay with
    market practices and improve sales productivity.

Download a free Executive Summary of the UK edition at https://www.alexandergroup.com/resources/survey-findings/comp-2019-trends-survey-uk-edition-summary/.

About the Alexander Group, Inc.

The Alexander Group (www.alexandergroup.com)

provides revenue growth consulting services to the world’s leading sales

and marketing organizations, serving Global 2000 companies across all

industries. Founded in 1985, Alexander Group combines deep experience, a

proven methodology and data-driven insights to help revenue leaders

anticipate change, align their go-to-market resources with company goals

and make better informed decisions with one goal in mind—to grow

revenue. The Alexander Group has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, London,

San Francisco, Scottsdale and Stamford.

Contacts

Lori Feuer

Senior Marketing & Communications Manager

The

Alexander Group

480-315-5807

lfeuer@alexandergroup.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles