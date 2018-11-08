APM16 modules for OBC to be demonstrated at electronica along with

the latest image sensing devices for ADAS and drivers for LED lighting

designs

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ele18--ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has

launched new Automotive Intelligent

Power Modules (IPMs) that offer class-leading power density and

improve overall performance in on-board charging (OBC) and other

high-voltage DC-DC conversion applications for electric

vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). The

FAM65xxxx APM16-packaged devices offer a fully-featured, integrated

solution that eases design-in for automotive customers with one device

outline covering H-Bridge, PFC and bridge rectifier configurations to

address applications at each OBC and DC-DC stage.

FAM65xxxx modules address a rapidly growing market as the number of EV

and PHEV vehicle designs and production volumes increase. They can save

approximately 50% board space and significantly ease manufacturability

versus discrete component based solutions. Their small size and weight

combined with high efficiency levels can dramatically improve power

density and system efficiency, contributing to reduced fuel consumption

and CO2 emissions for vehicles.

ON Semiconductor’s new IPMs also offer improved reliability versus

discrete solutions and other power modules, due to optimized content and

internal layout resulting in excellent thermal performance. Moreover,

lower electromagnetic interference (EMI) has been reached due to an

integrated high voltage capacitor. The devices have an internal direct

bonded copper (DBC) structure that is fully isolated to 5 kilovolts AC /

second, making them easier to use by alleviating the need for insulation

sheets associated with discrete solutions. Safety and reliability is

further underlined with compliance to the latest, most stringent

automotive qualifications - AECQ 101 and AQG324.

Automotive technology demonstrations at electronica

ON

Semiconductor’s booth at electronica

will include demonstrations featuring the new FAM65xxxx modules as well

as many other innovative semiconductor solutions that address a diverse

array of applications in areas such as vehicle electrification, autonomous

driving and lighting

technology. Amongst these will be a demo showing how ultrasonic

sensors used in a triangulation format can determine and monitor the

position of a moving obstacle over a range of 30 cm to several meters.

Underlining ON Semiconductor’s breadth of sensing capabilities, LiDAR

products including new Silicon Photomultiplier Sensor (SiPM) detectors

will be on display, in addition to an active demonstration of the

company’s AR0233 and AR0820 CMOS image sensors that deliver the

dependable, high-resolution, high dynamic range and low-light

performance critical for automotive applications such as front view

cameras for ADAS and other autonomous driving systems.

LED lighting with its advanced features, versatility and low power

capabilities is becoming increasingly important within the automotive

sector and rapidly moving to entry-level platforms as well as high-end

vehicles. ON Semiconductor’s LED driver solutions for both front and

rear lighting units enable this trend and will be featured on active

demonstrations at Electronica, showcasing how a range of functions can

be supported such as welcome lighting, soft dimming and diagnostics.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON)

is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce

global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of

semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of

energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing,

connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products

help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive,

communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and

defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,

reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust

compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing

facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout

North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more

information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered

trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand

and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks

or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company

references its website in this news release, information on the website

is not to be incorporated herein.

Contacts

ON Semiconductor

Elisa Presini,

Manager, EMEA Marketing

Communications

+39 02 92393124

elisa.presini@onsemi.com

or

Parag

Agarwal

Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Development

+1

(602) 244-3437

parag.agarwal@onsemi.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles