New building readied to 'mine' promising University of Arizona tech in Tucson

One recent example is Eurofins Donor Testing Services, part of a major global medical lab company, which recently announced it will open a new lab at the UA Tech Park on South Rita Road next year to provide services to the organ-transplant community.

The UACI has widened its reach to across Southern Arizona with “outpost” incubator programs in Oro Valley and Sahuarita and also has also attracted some out-of-state tech startups.

“We are part of the economic attraction team for Tucson, and right now for Rita Road, a lot of the prospects of significance we talk to are from outside the region, outside the state,” Stewart said.

At The Bridges, the UA is in talks with two out-of-state companies interested in moving into future new buildings and aligned with the UA’s mission, Stewart said.

“These are companies that want to interact with the university, want a long-term relationship, want to help with education, grant opportunities, experiential learning and those are the guidelines for tenancy,” she said, noting that UA students will benefit from expanded internship opportunities.

Within a few years, the UA Tech Park at The Bridges is expected to host one of the UA’s most visible enterprises — the UA's public broadcasting affiliate, Arizona Public Media.