New Chip Scale Atomic Clock (CSAC) from Microchip Technology Provides Wider Operating Temperatures, Faster Warm-up and Improved Frequency Stability in Extreme Environments

Advanced military platforms, ocean-bottom survey systems and remote sensing applications all require precise timing for mission success. Chip Scale Atomic Clocks (CSACs) ensure stable and accurate timing even when Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) time signals are unavailable. Helping industrial and military system designers to meet this requirement, Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced its new SA65 CSAC , providing precise timing accuracy and stability in extreme environments.

Microchip’s SA65 CSAC is an embedded timing solution with improved environmental ruggedness, delivering higher performance than the previous SA.45s CSAC, including double the frequency stability over a wider temperature range and faster warm-up at cold temperatures. The SA65 has an operating temperature range of -40 to 80 degrees Celsius (oC) and a storage temperature range of -55 to 105 oC. The warm-up time of two minutes at -40 oC is 33% faster than that of the SA.45s.