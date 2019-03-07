The Business of Data Science Teaches Business Professionals to

Harness the Power of Data Science and AI

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/courses?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#courseslt;/agt;--Pragmatic Institute, the authority on product management, product

marketing and data science training, has added a new course to its

offerings this spring. The

Business of Data Science, a 2-day course that focuses on

teaching business leaders the importance of data science and how to make

better data-driven business decisions, will debut in Boston

April 24-25, 2019, and Chicago

April 30-May 1, 2019, with new locations and dates added each month.

“Data science, machine learning and AI have the ability to change the

way companies do business, and we want our students to embrace these new

opportunities, not fear them,” said Philip Alexander, CEO of Pragmatic

Institute. “It’s our goal to help our students improve and future-proof

their careers, their products and their companies with data science.”

Over two days, The Business of Data Science focuses on different

aspects of data science and AI, showing students how to translate

business problems into data science tasks, identify the most profitable

data projects, and focus on building a data-driven culture.

This new course has been developed by the leading data scientists from

The Data Incubator (TDI), a Pragmatic Institute company. These data

experts have years of hands-on experience in a variety of industries,

and will teach business leaders how to use data to take their

organizations further.

About Pragmatic Institute

Pragmatic Institute provides comprehensive training, education and

certification to product manager, product marketers and data scientists

globally. With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to continuous

learning, Pragmatic Institute’s full-service offerings enable

organizations to grow revenue, go to market faster, improve customer

satisfaction ratings and harness the power of their own data. The proven

Pragmatic Framework has been deployed in more than 8,000 companies

today. For more information on training for your organization, please

visit www.PragmaticInstitute.com

or call 480-515-1411.

Contacts

Pragmatic Institute

Rebecca Kalogeris

(480) 515-1411

marketing@pragmaticinstitute.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles