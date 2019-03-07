The Business of Data Science Teaches Business Professionals to
Harness the Power of Data Science and AI
marketing and data science training, has added a new course to its
offerings this spring. The
Business of Data Science, a 2-day course that focuses on
teaching business leaders the importance of data science and how to make
better data-driven business decisions, will debut in Boston
April 24-25, 2019, and Chicago
April 30-May 1, 2019, with new locations and dates added each month.
“Data science, machine learning and AI have the ability to change the
way companies do business, and we want our students to embrace these new
opportunities, not fear them,” said Philip Alexander, CEO of Pragmatic
Institute. “It’s our goal to help our students improve and future-proof
their careers, their products and their companies with data science.”
Over two days, The Business of Data Science focuses on different
aspects of data science and AI, showing students how to translate
business problems into data science tasks, identify the most profitable
data projects, and focus on building a data-driven culture.
This new course has been developed by the leading data scientists from
The Data Incubator (TDI), a Pragmatic Institute company. These data
experts have years of hands-on experience in a variety of industries,
and will teach business leaders how to use data to take their
organizations further.
About Pragmatic Institute
Pragmatic Institute provides comprehensive training, education and
certification to product manager, product marketers and data scientists
globally. With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to continuous
learning, Pragmatic Institute’s full-service offerings enable
organizations to grow revenue, go to market faster, improve customer
satisfaction ratings and harness the power of their own data. The proven
Pragmatic Framework has been deployed in more than 8,000 companies
today. For more information on training for your organization, please
or call 480-515-1411.
