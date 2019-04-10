Avnet Direct Connect allows companies to maximize financial
performance while delivering software applications on validated hardware
platforms
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IP?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#IPlt;/agt;--Avnet Direct Connect, a financial service from global technology
solutions provider Avnet
(Nasdaq: AVT),
gives software and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers the
ability to deploy their applications on validated hardware solutions
faster, easier and more profitably. Hardware can often stretch software
companies’ finances and resources, especially those that need to focus
primarily on software intellectual property (IP). Avnet Direct Connect
is ideal for such companies developing solutions in the areas of network
security, media and entertainment, medical and enterprise storage.
Many companies rely on an integrated hardware and software solution to
ensure their applications meet end users’ expectations. Yet managing the
end-to-end hardware, from solution design to global service, requires
expertise, time and resources that can take away from core software
development. However, without managing the hardware, it is difficult to
offer the best user experience.
“Software companies need to exceed customer expectations while
maximizing shareholder value. A partner like Avnet can help them scale
and successfully balance both,” said Scott MacDonald, Avnet Integrated
President. “Not only do we keep our customers focused on what they do
best – developing dynamic software applications – Avnet Direct Connect
delivers powerful financial efficiencies that enable developers to
continually re-invest in IP innovation that drives differentiation and
growth.”
As a financial service, Avnet Direct Connect provides a low-to-no-touch
model for hardware transactions with end users. It provides all the
benefits of a plug-and-play solution for integrated hardware and
software, with the financial advantages of a software-only model. Using
this service, companies can increase their profit margins by decoupling
the hardware from the software transaction, yielding higher-margin
intellectual property.
Flexible Engagement Model Options
Avnet Direct Connect offers two ways – or engagement models – to
streamline operations by eliminating the management of hardware
transactions. With either model, Avnet extends credit to the software
company’s customers and transacts the hardware portion of the solution
directly.
In addition, Avnet Integrated can develop a custom branded digital
storefront for end customers to configure and purchase the complete
solution from Avnet. These low-touch models enable software companies to
remain focused and retain the investment of their application, while
delivering it on a fine-tuned hardware platform to end users or
resellers – complete with product manuals, software licenses and
customized branded packaging of their choice.
Avnet Direct Connect is now available. More information about this
service is available at: avnet.com/directconnect.
