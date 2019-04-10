Avnet Direct Connect allows companies to maximize financial

performance while delivering software applications on validated hardware

platforms

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IP?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#IPlt;/agt;--Avnet Direct Connect, a financial service from global technology

solutions provider Avnet

(Nasdaq: AVT),

gives software and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers the

ability to deploy their applications on validated hardware solutions

faster, easier and more profitably. Hardware can often stretch software

companies’ finances and resources, especially those that need to focus

primarily on software intellectual property (IP). Avnet Direct Connect

is ideal for such companies developing solutions in the areas of network

security, media and entertainment, medical and enterprise storage.

Many companies rely on an integrated hardware and software solution to

ensure their applications meet end users’ expectations. Yet managing the

end-to-end hardware, from solution design to global service, requires

expertise, time and resources that can take away from core software

development. However, without managing the hardware, it is difficult to

offer the best user experience.

“Software companies need to exceed customer expectations while

maximizing shareholder value. A partner like Avnet can help them scale

and successfully balance both,” said Scott MacDonald, Avnet Integrated

President. “Not only do we keep our customers focused on what they do

best – developing dynamic software applications – Avnet Direct Connect

delivers powerful financial efficiencies that enable developers to

continually re-invest in IP innovation that drives differentiation and

growth.”

As a financial service, Avnet Direct Connect provides a low-to-no-touch

model for hardware transactions with end users. It provides all the

benefits of a plug-and-play solution for integrated hardware and

software, with the financial advantages of a software-only model. Using

this service, companies can increase their profit margins by decoupling

the hardware from the software transaction, yielding higher-margin

intellectual property.

Flexible Engagement Model Options

Avnet Direct Connect offers two ways – or engagement models – to

streamline operations by eliminating the management of hardware

transactions. With either model, Avnet extends credit to the software

company’s customers and transacts the hardware portion of the solution

directly.

In addition, Avnet Integrated can develop a custom branded digital

storefront for end customers to configure and purchase the complete

solution from Avnet. These low-touch models enable software companies to

remain focused and retain the investment of their application, while

delivering it on a fine-tuned hardware platform to end users or

resellers – complete with product manuals, software licenses and

customized branded packaging of their choice.

Avnet Direct Connect is now available. More information about this

service is available at: avnet.com/directconnect.

