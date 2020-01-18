New homes planned north of Marana look to undercut Tucson's surging prices

New homes are coming to a master-planned community north of Marana with a goal of undercutting Tucson’s surging home prices.

Richmond American Homes bought 91 lots in the 1,000-acre Red Rock Village and plans to start development soon, with model home completion by the end of the year.

“We are extremely excited to have closed our first lots,” said Bob Bambauer, executive vice president of Sunbelt Holdings, the Scottsdale-based developer that bought the remaining 580 acres with the village in 2018.

“When we purchased the community … we were attracted and impressed by the extensive amount of infrastructure that already existed with the community,” he said. “We also looked at the emerging rise of Tucson home prices and believe we could offer a level of affordability at Red Rock Village that would complement the market.”

The median new-home prices in the Tucson area have climbed to the mid-$300,000 range in the last year and developers hope to keep Red Rock homes, which will sit on 50-by-100-foot lots, under $300,000.