A new hospital is being developed on the city’s southeast side.
Northwest Healthcare is building a 70-bed hospital with related medical services on 18.5 acres on the southwest corner of Old Spanish Trail and Houghton Road.
The 183,000-square-foot facility is expected to add 595 healthcare jobs with an economic impact of $567 million over the next five years, officials say.
Last year, Northwest announced plans to build an 18-bed neighborhood hospital in Sahuarita.
“We stepped outside of our ‘northwest’ footprint more than eight years ago when we opened an urgent care in Green Valley,” said Kevin Stockton, regional president and market CEO of Northwest Healthcare. “We have long wanted to provide acute care services for residents on the east side of Tucson. With the success of our freestanding emergency room and physician clinic in Vail, this new hospital is a logical and very exciting next step.”
The new hospital is expected to open by 2021.