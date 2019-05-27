Survey reveals that 72% of logistics providers and 66% of retailers,

manufacturers and distributors suffered labor-related disruptions in the

past 24 months

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA

Software, Inc., in tandem with eyefortransport (EFT), today

released findings from its annual survey of three partner groups across

the supply chain: logistics providers; retailers, manufacturers and

distributors, and technology providers. The JDA

& EFT 2019 Global Logistics Report reveals that technology

continues to hold supply chains in its grasp. Artificial intelligence

(AI), machine learning (ML), robotics and control towers are seeing

rapidly increasing adoption for enhanced real-time visibility,

predictive analytics, customer satisfaction and more.

Labor shortage and retention will drive investment in AI/ML technology

The new survey reveals that competition for labor among third-party

logistics (3PL) providers and retailers is unprecedented. 72% of

respondents in logistics and 66% in retail, manufacturers and

distributors indicated that they have suffered labor-related disruptions

to their operations in the past 24 months. In all sectors, the

overwhelming response to mitigate this risk is through training and

adoption of technology.

“The labor shortage is especially challenging in the trucking industry

because of the lack of drivers and alternate infrastructure,” said

ElMarie Hugo, senior director, Industry Strategy, JDA. “We expect to see

an acceleration in the speed of adoption of AI and autonomous vehicles.

Companies are already placing their orders for autonomous vehicles,

which has in turn sparked competition among the manufacturers, like

Tesla, OTTO and Mercedes-Benz, who are all raising the stakes in this

‘futuristic reality.’”

Visibility is driving data sharing collaboration between supply chain

partners

As supply chains become increasingly global and complex, all three

groups surveyed are turning to data sharing collaboration to increase

visibility. Most respondents, including 88% of logistics providers, 87

percent of retailers, manufacturers and distributors and 74 percent of

technology providers, identified visibility as the biggest reason for

such collaboration.

“It is no longer enough to be reactive to events that disrupt supply

chains,” said Nicholas Stylianou, Project Director, eft. “New tools,

leveraging the power of AI and ML can now predict disruptive events as

far as four plus weeks into the future. Players who fail to adopt this

technology will find themselves trapped in a data ice age as customers

seek out partners with superior predictive capabilities embedded in

their solution platforms.”

JDA and EFT are at the 3PL & Supply Chain Summit in Atlanta, June 10-12,

in booth #13 where attendees can access the 2019 Global Logistics

Report. JDA will also be showcasing its moonshot – the Autonomous Supply

Chain!

Survey Methodology

EFT surveyed 533 supply chain executives from logistics providers,

manufacturers, retailers and technology solution providers.

