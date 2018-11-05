Research from Blue Yonder, a JDA Company, in collaboration with

Microsoft finds vast majority of brick and mortar retailers rely on

manual intervention for core business processes such as replenishment

and pricing

BARCELONA, Spain & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA FocusConnect 2018 - New research

from Blue

Yonder, a JDA Company, in association with Microsoft has revealed

that brick and mortar retailers are missing out on the opportunity to

improve the customer experience and compete with online retailers by

failing to automate their pricing and replenishment processes. Launched

today, the research found that 96 percent of retailers rely on manual

processes for their pricing and replenishment strategies, despite near

universal recognition of the benefits that greater automation could

bring.

The research, which was commissioned by Blue Yonder in association with

Microsoft, surveyed 200 brick and mortar retailers from the UK, Germany,

and the U.S. to understand how they are leveraging the latest

technologies to achieve a competitive advantage and level the playing

field with more agile online retailers. The research revealed that

retailers are committed to their store footprint, with 90 percent

reporting that they will either be increasing or maintaining their

physical store presence, as well as innovation, on average investing 36

percent of their IT budgets in new technology such as artificial

intelligence to meet the demands of customers and prepare for the future

of retail.

For brick and mortar retailers to meet this demand while competing with,

and leapfrogging, online retailers, they must take advantage of

cutting-edge technology to optimize their core processes. According to

the survey, 53 percent of retailers admit that there is room for

improvement in their replenishment process, while 54 percent say the

same for their pricing strategy. These core processes are critical to

the success of retail operations, and while retailers overwhelmingly use

manual intervention, they recognize that leveraging next generation

technology to automate these processes would bring a wide ream of

benefits to their business, with 58 percent of retailers reporting that

automated replenishment would generate a better customer experience and

56 percent stating that automated pricing would result in improved

profits.

Commenting on the findings, Uwe Weiss, CEO of Blue Yonder, said: “It is

clear that retailers recognize the benefits that automation can bring to

their businesses, but perhaps most significant is the agility it gives

them to compete with their ecommerce rivals. Online retailers have been

able to make small and regular adjustments to their pricing for years,

instantly reacting to consumer demand and trends to keep their prices

optimized and maximize sales, while brick and mortar retailers have been

trying to manage with manually-operated, outdated and static pricing

strategies. However, with automated pricing solutions, retailers finally

have the flexibility and agility to optimize their prices in their

physical estate, delivering a better experience for customers and

enabling them to compete more effectively with their online rivals.”

ShiSh Shridhar, Microsoft Global Retail Industry Solutions Director,

commented: "Cloud technologies and AI are powerful tools in helping

retailers achieve a higher degree of automation in their pricing and

replenishment approaches. Microsoft Azure and Azure AI are driving new

levels of organizational productivity and intelligent data-driven

experiences across the retail industry. The powerful combination of

JDA’s Blue Yonder-powered applications with Azure empowers retailers to

better compete in the marketplace.”

Relying on manual intervention to execute critical processes such as

pricing and replenishment leaves retailers open to inaccuracies, like

not having the right products available or priced at a sub-optimal

level, resulting in lost sales. Intelligent technologies, such as

automation and AI, can not only provide insight on pricing and forecast

stock levels, they can deliver better replenishment and pricing

decisions to retailers. AI solutions can analyse vast quantities of data

to completely automate these processes and eliminate the burden of

manual intervention, enabling retailers to devote more of their

resources to improving the customer experience.

Uwe concluded: “Traditional retailers need to see themselves as

disruptors, moving away from outdated processes that they have used for

decades and looking for new technologies to transform their businesses.

If brick and mortar retailers are to compete with their online rivals,

they will need to radically adjust their approach to technology and

data. Retailers need to begin thinking of data not only as one of their

most important assets, but also as the key that can enable them to build

better relationships with their customers, optimize their supply chains

and pricing, and survive and thrive in a more competitive and

challenging market.”

Additional Resources:

Methodology

In September 2018, Vanson Bourne conducted market research on behalf of

Blue Yonder and JDA to determine the challenges that retailers are

facing, how they are responding to these challenges, the level of

automation in key processes and their approach to new technology.

The research polled 200 senior IT and business decision-makers in

retailers across the UK, Germany and the U.S. All the organizations

participating had both online and physical retail operations and

revenues of over $500 million.

Of the 200 retailers questioned, 23 percent came from the fashion

sector, 34 percent from general merchandise, 21 percent from grocery and

22 percent from the department store sector.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder, a JDA company, is a leading provider of artificial

intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions that enable

retailers, consumer products and other companies to intelligently

transform their operations and make more profitable, automated business

decisions that deliver higher profits and optimized customer experiences.

With AI/ML learnings embedded into their core supply chain and

merchandising processes, companies can respond quicker to dynamic market

conditions and customer preferences, resulting in increased revenues and

margins.

Developed by one of the largest teams of PhD-level data scientists

dedicated to retail and the supply chain, Blue Yonder’s AI/ML solutions

deliver 600 million intelligent, automated decisions a day.

Blue Yonder was founded in 2008 in Karlsruhe, Germany, by former CERN

scientist Professor Michael Feindt and acquired by JDA Software in 2018.

The company has received numerous awards, including the Experton Big

Data Leader Award 2016, the BT Retail Week Technology Award, the IGD

Award 2017 for Supply Chain Innovation.

Blue Yonder provides its solutions through Microsoft Azure and was named

one of Microsoft’s retail partners of the year in 2018.

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the leading supply chain software provider powering

today’s digital transformations. We help companies optimize delivery to

customers by enabling them to predict and shape demand, fulfill faster

and more intelligently, and improve customer experiences and loyalty.

More than 4,000 global customers use our unmatched end-to-end software

and SaaS solutions to unify and shorten their supply chains, increase

speed of execution, and profitably deliver to their customers. Our

world-class client roster includes 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of

the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs.

Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

