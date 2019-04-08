The 2019 JDA Voice of the Category Manager Survey reveals category

management professionals ride the wave of customer demand by investing

in data-driven technologies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In today’s customer-centric retail environment, the success of a

company’s assortment strategy hinges on its ability to leverage

data-driven insights and deliver on the needs of the modern shopper. The 2019

JDA Voice of the Category Manager Survey, conducted by JDA

Software, Inc., of 131 professionals responsible for category

management and merchandising activity in North America revealed that

retailers and manufacturers have become more effective at mining

data-driven consumer insights to deliver effective merchandising

assortments. To continue to ride the wave of customer demand, nearly

half of retailers and manufacturers (43 percent) plan to invest in

customer-driven data science in the next five years, a 16 percent

increase since JDA conducted the first Voice

of the Category Manager survey in 2017.

“Category management has transformed from being a tactical process to

one of strategic importance. Assortment can no longer be viewed as a

collection of products, but instead must be centered on how these

products will enable consumers to have their evolving needs fulfilled,”

said Todd McCourtie, senior director, industry strategy, JDA. “Our

survey found that in two years, there has been a 50 percent increase in

the number of retailers and manufacturers that can effectively mine and

leverage consumer data. While this is a tremendous improvement, category

managers recognize that conducting a deeper analysis of shopper

personas, patterns and trend behaviors will enable them to make even

smarter and more strategic decisions for each store and customer group.

As such, customer-driven data science is in high demand.”

Technology innovation unlocks consumer insights

Companies are becoming increasingly more capable of analyzing customer

data to build and leverage key insights into how their customers behave.

More than one quarter of respondents (26 percent) feel they are very

successful when it comes to mining consumer data to generate usable

insights, a 50 percent increase since JDA conducted the survey in 2017.

Nearly 72 percent of respondents on average feel that they are somewhat

successful.

This is largely due to retailers and manufacturers becoming smarter

about technology and more efficient when it comes to integrating it as

part of their business processes. While 30 percent of respondents stated

that it would take three to six months on average for their company to

adjust to new store planning technology, 20 percent claimed that it

would just take one to three months, a nearly 40 percent increase in two

years.

In addition, having new technology in the workplace enables employees to

do their jobs more effectively, making it a better place to work. More

than three quarters of respondents (78 percent) believe that

implementing new technologies helps retain talent.

Key investment priorities targeted at the modern shopper

Despite advances in the adoption and use of technology, changing shopper

habits due to the rise of e-commerce has increased the need for deeper

visibility into pricing and its influence on path to purchase, with the

majority of respondents citing path to purchase (60 percent) and price

sensitivity (49 percent) as the top two consumer behaviors they’d like

to gain additional insight into. Similarly, when asked to identify which

processes respondents felt they lacked the most proficiency in, 40

percent indicated that they are most behind on leveraging artificial

intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for improved pricing and

merchandising and nearly 30 percent stated analyzing various data

sources to gain insight into path to purchase.

In addition to optimizing their prices, category managers face increased

pressure to continuously deliver highly personalized assortments that

address multiple factors including localization, consumer preferences,

loyalty, lifestyles, and more. As a result, retailers and manufacturers

plan to prioritize increased adoption of digital technologies (60

percent) and personalization and localization (54 percent) in the next

year. Category managers said that automation as a means to do more with

less (58 percent), and consumer insights as a tool to support increased

localization, dynamic pricing and improved merchandising (53 percent)

were the top two priorities driving this need for these new technology

solutions.

Consumer choices were once limited to what was available on the store

shelf and influenced strongly by brand preference and promotion, but

today consumers have virtually unlimited choices. Criteria like

“organic” and “local” play more strongly for many products, and shoppers

are becoming more intentional about what they want to buy. Recognizing

this, 66 percent of category manager respondents stated that they plan

to supply consumers with health and wellness information in 2019.

“Retailers and manufacturers are placing their focus and dollars on

personalized localization to enhance the customer experience. By

leveraging analytics-driven insights about shopper behaviors at the

macro and local market level, they can develop localized, actionable,

space-aware assortment plans for more profitable growth,” continued

McCourtie. “Unlocking rich consumer insights is a key reason we

partnered with dunnhumby

to combine deep customer insights with actionable merchandising

strategies and decisions for retailers to address this need.”

Survey Methodology

JDA Software, Inc. conducted this survey in January 2019 with nearly

130 professionals responsible for category management and merchandising

activity in North America.

