Survey conducted by Incisiv in collaboration with Microsoft reveals

executives plan to invest in agility, intelligence and automation to

transform their supply chains and incrementally evolve to the

“Intelligent Enterprise”

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The need to seamlessly fuse online and offline experiences and fulfill

anytime-anywhere convenience has retail executives concerned about the

maturity of their customer experience and supply chain capabilities,

according to new research from JDA Software, Inc. The 2019

Retail C-Suite Viewpoint Survey in collaboration with Microsoft,

conducted by retail research firm Incisiv, finds that while retailers

plan to expand fulfillment options and offer infinite choice, the

C-Suite still struggles with core digital transformation challenges.

Additionally, executives view artificial intelligence (AI) and edge

technologies as having the widest impact on their business—enabling

real-time visibility into inventory and unlocking value from customer

data—all driving an elevated customer experience, increased operational

efficiency and business agility.

“As consumer expectations increasingly cut across formats, the store

shelf has extended from a physical object to the entire supply chain,”

said JoAnn Martin, vice president, retail strategy, JDA. “The C-Suite

recognizes that expanding fulfillment options to improve customer

experiences and support the ‘anywhere shelf’ is critical to survival and

growth, but our survey shows their digital supply chain capabilities may

be severely underprepared for this change.”

According to the survey, 78 percent of those surveyed do not have a

real-time view of inventory across channels, and half of respondents

believe they do not have the right platforms and tools in place

to support expanded fulfillment options. In addition, retailers still do

not have a single source of truth for their data nor the human capital

to derive insights, and nearly half (46 percent) do not trust their data.

The C-Suite demands targeted, high-impact strategies to circumnavigate

their top transformation challenges, with 48 percent working under the

pressure of short-term goals and 41 percent combating organizational

resistance to change. To meet customer expectations and evolve to the

“Intelligent Enterprise,” concerned executives plan to invest in

agility, intelligence and automation strategies and solutions.

“Even as retailers try to get to consumer parity, the C-Suite is impeded

with core challenges. Digital transformation maturity and keeping up

with the next evolution of retail, the Intelligent Enterprise, will

require successfully shedding old habits and eschewing channel-centric

thinking for a more holistic view of retail,” said Gaurav Pant, Chief

Insights Officer at Incisiv. “The latest technologies such as cloud,

artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are the

key enablers of this transformation.”

With business agility gaining importance in the digitally transforming

world, cloud-based solutions are now an integral part of IT

architecture. Despite executives’ belief that the cloud has more than 2X

the impact on business agility compared to any other technology and is a

key driver of the Intelligent Enterprise, along with AI, the survey

found that supply chain and store systems lag in cloud adoption. AI has

both the highest rate of current experimentation (pilots) and expected

future adoption across the C-Suite, with respondents stating they plan a

5X increase in the technology over the next two years.

Greg Jones, director of business strategy for retail at Microsoft,

commented: “These survey results further validate the strategic

imperative behind AI and cloud as transformative technologies for

retailers to gain competitive advantage by truly unlocking value from

customer data. Retailers must know their shoppers better than they know

themselves, and the powerful technologies coming to the forefront for

digital transformation are the way to get there.”

JDA previewed findings from this survey this week at the NRF Big Show in

booth #3037. Attendees can learn more about the challenges companies

face in today's evolving retail landscape and experience the technology

innovations retailers are bringing to life now in a number of ways.

Survey Methodology

Incisiv conducted a quantitative survey of 221 C-level executives

across multiple continents, industry segments and company sizes to

understand their digital transformation priorities, challenges and plans.

