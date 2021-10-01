New leader of PCC's small-biz center focused on clients' growth, resilience

When she saw the opening at the college’s SBDC, Oliver said, she couldn’t resist the urge to return to Tucson, where she spent nearly three years working with a local financial-services software startup in the late 1990s.

“I think what I learned from the last, almost two years now that we’ve been in the midst of this pandemic is not just the importance of small business development, but the necessity of it,” Oliver said, citing an surge of small-business closures caused by COVID-19 challenges.

“I’m familiar with Tucson, it’s beautiful and I like the sunshine, and I started looking at the statistics and growth potential in Arizona and I said, ‘wow.’ ”

Standing out

Ian Roark, Oliver’s boss as PCC’s vice president of workforce development and strategic partnerships, said the college had attracted a large pool of candidates from across the nation.

Roark said that speaks to the quality of the center and the team Kirton had built and the growing lure of Tucson as a hub of entrepreneurship.