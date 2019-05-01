Construction of a medical pavilion on the campus of St. Mary’s Hospital is set to begin this summer.
San Diego-based developer PMB (Pacific Medical Buildings) will build a two-story, 55,000-square-foot facility for medical offices.
The $17 million project, on the southwest corner of West St. Mary’s and North Silverbell roads, is 60 percent pre-leased.
“We look forward to partnering with St. Mary’s to make this project a reality,” PMB President Mark D. Toothacre said.
The new medical office building will be located in the parking lot of the existing Century Medical Plaza, which will be demolished when the new facility is compete. An anticipated completion time is fall of 2020.
A number of existing Century Medical Plaza tenants plan to relocate into the new building.
St. Mary’s Hospital, founded in 1880, has 400 beds.
PMB is a health-care real estate development company that works with health systems, hospitals and medical groups.