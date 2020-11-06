New medical pavilion next to St. Mary's Hospital revealed

The demolition of an old medical complex next to St. Mary’s Hospital is unveiling a new pavilion with updated clinical space on Tucson’s west side.

The new St. Mary’s Medical Pavilion is a two-story, 55,000-square-foot development of PMB LLC, a health-care real estate firm.

The $17 million complex, at 1707 W. St. Mary’s Road, includes cardiology, oncology and lab services.

“The St. Mary’s Medical Pavilion is a wonderful replacement to the Century Medical Building that serviced the Tucson community for over 45 years,” said Jake Dinnen, senior vice president of development for San Diego-based PMB. “We identified an opportunity to advance the delivery of health care in an underserved community and modernized the outpatient health care delivery environment.”

The facility is currently open and 74% leased, with many tenants of the old building relocating. Picor commercial real estate is handling the lease of the remaining space.

Demolition of the old structure is expected to be complete within a week and the area will be converted to a parking lot.

