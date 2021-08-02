New Members Have Joined HD-PLC Alliance to Accelerate the HD-PLC Advancement Towards a Global Power Line Communication Standard

Since its establishment in 2007, the Alliance has carried out global activities in Europe, U.S.A, Asia to expand and disseminate HD-PLC (*2) and to ensure interoperability. As a result, the global IEEE Standard 1901 (*3) was approved in 2010, adopting HD-PLC as a core technology. "The IEEE 1901 standard is the FIRST standard that converted scattered initiatives into a profitable industry offering assurance of interoperability to users” said Jean-Philippe Faure, IEEE 1901 Working Group Chair. IEEE 1901 has updated as “IEEE 1901 std-2020” early this year to move forward to the 2nd decade.

Comments from these members;

“Microchip is delighted to join the HD-PLC Alliance and extend our product offering with innovative, open-standard and scalable technology solutions. As a leading supplier of total system solutions for smart, connected and secure technology, we look forward to the HD-PLC as a terrific addition to our offering of wired solutions, particularly in the areas of Internet of Things (IoT) and smart energy applications," said Andres Munoz, Marketing Manager, Smart Energy Communications at MicroChip.