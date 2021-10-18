New program aims to develop leadership skills in Tucson's LGBT community

Moreno said progressing through high school and college without encountering any LGBT leaders was difficult.

“I was wanting to do more, wanting to get involved, and wanting to meet people that were like me, and just did not know how to,” Moreno said.

Russell Toomey, a professor of family studies and human development at the University of Arizona, said LGBT people run into barriers from a young age as they experience discrimination and victimization related to their sexuality, gender identity, and gender expression.

Moreno saw that first-hand growing up.

“Everyone kept telling me all these negative things,” Moreno said. “‘You’re a lesbian, you’re not going to make it out of college, you’re never going to have friends, you’re not going to get a job, you need to change your lifestyle, you’re going nowhere.’”

Toomey, who is also the interim director of the Institute for LGBT Studies at the University of Arizona, said these types of experiences are associated with poor health, poor well-being, and lower academic achievement.