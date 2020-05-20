New program aims to help Southern Arizona businesses go green

“We found there was the need for a third piece, a third pillar to that effort,” he said. “What was missing was funding to pursue a more introductory, foundational program.”

“We’re ready for hopefully high demand — we’d like to see at least 100 businesses here this year,” he said of the Green Business Leaders Program.

Ideally, Peel said, a company would go through Green Business Leaders to help identify their sustainability needs and goals, and then move on to the SCALE UP program or the Tucson 2030 District program for more customized consulting and resources.

Local First and its partners plan to launch a new SCALE UP program this fall, with the application process starting in the summer, Peel said.

Organizers are planning to run the new SCALE UP program quarterly with cohorts of up to 15 businesses, he said.

RESILIENCY

Starting a new program in the middle of a pandemic can be tricky, and Green Business Leaders and the other programs must rely on phone and videoconferencing for the foreseeable future, Peel said.