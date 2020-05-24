New program can help Arizonans boost job skills while they're unemployed

Arizonans out of work due to the pandemic can gain new job skills through a program launched by the Arizona Commerce Authority.
The Return Stronger Upskilling website was created in partnership with the state’s workforce development network, Arizona@Work.
Through the website, Arizonans can access free training resources and virtual career counseling. While going through training, participants can continue to receive unemployment benefits.
“This campaign is about getting Arizonans back to work with the tools and support they need to return stronger,” said Gov. Doug Ducey.
The website provides support for those exploring new careers, assists those who wish to obtain an industry-recognized credential, or helps workers complete their education by earning a GED, a news release said.
Check out the website at azcommerce.com/returnstronger/
Locally, Pima County One-Stop has launched a new online Employability Skills class.
The resource is open to the public and is part of the approval process for anyone seeking funding for job training or education.
Participants will receive training on applications, interviews, resumes and more during the class, which is divided into seven units to be completed within seven days. Each unit takes less than an hour.
A new online class is launched each Monday.
“It’s a great class to help people get used to doing the job search again and acquire the skills to compete in the job market,” said Employability Skills Instructor Amber Wells.
For more information or to sign up, call Pima County One-Stop’s Dislocated Worker Hotline at 724-5735.
Internet access as well as a smartphone, tablet or computer are required.
More job resources and job openings are available at pimaworks.com.
