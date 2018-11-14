NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) announces that initial

results are in from the 2018 Voter Funnel Study, showing that voters in

Arizona and Florida found advertising on television to be most

influential in making voting decisions.

“Preliminary results from these hotly contested states confirm that

television continues to be the most important platform in generating

awareness of candidates and issues, as well as influencing voters’

decision-making process. In addition, television is a key motivator in

getting voters out to vote,” says TVB President and CEO Steve Lanzano.

“The 2018 elections broke all records when it comes to campaign spending

on local broadcast TV – and our newest study shows that this was a

worthwhile investment.”

Though data continues to come in, the topline figures show that

registered voters in Arizona and Florida ranked TV as more influential

than all other types of advertising when generating interest, awareness

and in choosing a candidate for whom to vote. Per state, registered

voters responded:



  • 55 and 58 percent of voters in Arizona and Florida, respectively,
    ranked TV as “most important” in terms of generating awareness; more
    than all other media, combined.


  • 67 and 71 percent of voters in Arizona and Florida, respectively,
    ranked TV as “most important” in motivating them to “get out and
    vote.” The next highest was social media at 26 percent and 29 percent,
    respectively.

The 2018 Voter Funnel data also shows that local broadcast television

remains one of the most trusted sources of information for voters. Only

seven percent of voters in Arizona and Florida stated that they find

“the problem of ‘fake news’ to be most prevalent” on local broadcast TV,

as opposed to 57 percent and 55 percent of voters in Arizona and

Florida, respectively, who identified ‘fake news’ as most prevalent on

social media.

TVB’s Voter Funnel reveals voter sentiment, motivations and trends from

the 2018 election; a full report will follow as more voters weigh in.

This latest study follows last week’s announcement

that over $3 billion was spent on local broadcast television in the

midterms, exceeding previous records. This new research helps to shed

light on why campaigns continue to return to local broadcast TV: it

works. “This data and this year’s record-breaking spending continue to

prove that TV advertising is the most influential and persuasive,”

continued Lanzano, “It’s time pundits address the facts and listen to

what campaigns clearly know, voters trust local broadcast TV.”

TVB commissioned Research Now SSI to conduct the 2018 Voter Funnel.

Over 10,000 interviews were collected via an opt-in survey in 10

competitive states (a goal of 1,000 in each state) including Arizona,

Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio

and Wisconsin. To qualify, respondents needed to be 18 or over, a

registered voter in that particular state and have seen or heard an

advertisement for any candidate and/or ballot issue in any of over 20

media platforms, both traditional and digital, in the past 2 months. The

survey began 11/7/18, right after the 2018 election, and met the goal

for Florida and Arizona 11/11/18.

About TVB:

TVB

is the not-for-profit trade association representing America’s $21

billion local broadcast television industry. Its members include over

800 individual television stations, television broadcast groups,

advertising sales reps, syndicators, international broadcasters and

associate members.

About We Get Voters:

We

Get Voters is a campaign created by the Television Bureau of

Advertising (TVB) to promote local broadcast TV’s voter influence and

political impact.

