The Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) announces that initial
results are in from the 2018 Voter Funnel Study, showing that voters in
Arizona and Florida found advertising on television to be most
influential in making voting decisions.
“Preliminary results from these hotly contested states confirm that
television continues to be the most important platform in generating
awareness of candidates and issues, as well as influencing voters’
decision-making process. In addition, television is a key motivator in
getting voters out to vote,” says TVB President and CEO Steve Lanzano.
“The 2018 elections broke all records when it comes to campaign spending
on local broadcast TV – and our newest study shows that this was a
worthwhile investment.”
Though data continues to come in, the topline figures show that
registered voters in Arizona and Florida ranked TV as more influential
than all other types of advertising when generating interest, awareness
and in choosing a candidate for whom to vote. Per state, registered
voters responded:
55 and 58 percent of voters in Arizona and Florida, respectively,
ranked TV as “most important” in terms of generating awareness; more
than all other media, combined.
67 and 71 percent of voters in Arizona and Florida, respectively,
ranked TV as “most important” in motivating them to “get out and
vote.” The next highest was social media at 26 percent and 29 percent,
respectively.
The 2018 Voter Funnel data also shows that local broadcast television
remains one of the most trusted sources of information for voters. Only
seven percent of voters in Arizona and Florida stated that they find
“the problem of ‘fake news’ to be most prevalent” on local broadcast TV,
as opposed to 57 percent and 55 percent of voters in Arizona and
Florida, respectively, who identified ‘fake news’ as most prevalent on
social media.
TVB’s Voter Funnel reveals voter sentiment, motivations and trends from
the 2018 election; a full report will follow as more voters weigh in.
This latest study follows last week’s announcement
that over $3 billion was spent on local broadcast television in the
midterms, exceeding previous records. This new research helps to shed
light on why campaigns continue to return to local broadcast TV: it
works. “This data and this year’s record-breaking spending continue to
prove that TV advertising is the most influential and persuasive,”
continued Lanzano, “It’s time pundits address the facts and listen to
what campaigns clearly know, voters trust local broadcast TV.”
TVB commissioned Research Now SSI to conduct the 2018 Voter Funnel.
Over 10,000 interviews were collected via an opt-in survey in 10
competitive states (a goal of 1,000 in each state) including Arizona,
Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio
and Wisconsin. To qualify, respondents needed to be 18 or over, a
registered voter in that particular state and have seen or heard an
advertisement for any candidate and/or ballot issue in any of over 20
media platforms, both traditional and digital, in the past 2 months. The
survey began 11/7/18, right after the 2018 election, and met the goal
for Florida and Arizona 11/11/18.
About TVB:
is the not-for-profit trade association representing America’s $21
billion local broadcast television industry. Its members include over
800 individual television stations, television broadcast groups,
advertising sales reps, syndicators, international broadcasters and
associate members.
About We Get Voters:
Get Voters is a campaign created by the Television Bureau of
Advertising (TVB) to promote local broadcast TV’s voter influence and
political impact.
