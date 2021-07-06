New Review Paper Spotlights Bovine Colostrum for Sport and Exercise Performance

Nutrients’ Special Series Identifies Bovine Colostrum’s Role in Maintaining Gastrointestinal Integrity and Immunity in Athletes
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PanTheryx, an integrative digestive and immune health company, today announced the publication of a new scientific paper titled, “The Use of Bovine Colostrum in Sport and Exercise” in the peer-reviewed journal Nutrients. The publication, authored by Glen Davison from the School of Sport and Exercise Sciences at the University of Kent in the United Kingdom, spotlights the benefits of cow colostrum for increasing gut integrity in athletes, and supporting immune function for upper respiratory tract infections (URTI) among physically active individuals.
“Given growing consumer interest in colostrum products, we are pleased to see a publication that explores the benefits of bovine colostrum in countering exercise-induced gut permeability, or leaky gut, and upper respiratory tract infections in those who are physically active,” said Chris Lindsay, executive vice president of innovation and R&D at PanTheryx, Inc. “As we’ve seen in the studies reviewed, athletes’ digestive and immune systems can become compromised during peak activity, and cow colostrum’s comprehensive source of protective proteins, prebiotics as well as immune and growth factors can be a one-stop solution to help support these systems during exercise.”
As a part of the Nutrients’ Special Issue series on colostrum, this paper explores bovine colostrum scientific research related to sports nutrition and exercise, specifically in the areas of physical performance, integrity of the gastrointestinal tract, and immunity and infection.
“I see first-hand how a variety of stressors, including heat and oxidative stress, can take a toll on an athlete’s body during training and game day,” commented Robin West, M.D., board-certified orthopaedic and sports medicine surgeon, team physician for the Washington Nationals baseball team and PanTheryx scientific advisor. “Comprehensive nutrition solutions that can help manage an athlete’s digestive, immune and respiratory health is a win in my book, and I’m encouraged by the recent Nutrients review paper looking at bovine colostrum as a comprehensive nutrition option.”
Nutrients is an open access peer-reviewed scientific journal that publishes reviews, regular research papers and short communications on all aspects of nutrition. This Nutrients series on bovine colostrum is underwritten by PanTheryx.
