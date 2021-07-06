New Review Paper Spotlights Bovine Colostrum for Sport and Exercise Performance

“Given growing consumer interest in colostrum products, we are pleased to see a publication that explores the benefits of bovine colostrum in countering exercise-induced gut permeability, or leaky gut, and upper respiratory tract infections in those who are physically active,” said Chris Lindsay, executive vice president of innovation and R&D at PanTheryx, Inc. “As we’ve seen in the studies reviewed, athletes’ digestive and immune systems can become compromised during peak activity, and cow colostrum’s comprehensive source of protective proteins, prebiotics as well as immune and growth factors can be a one-stop solution to help support these systems during exercise.”

As a part of the Nutrients’ Special Issue series on colostrum, this paper explores bovine colostrum scientific research related to sports nutrition and exercise, specifically in the areas of physical performance, integrity of the gastrointestinal tract, and immunity and infection.