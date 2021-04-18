New Study Identifies Bovine Colostrum as Natural Approach for Increased Gut Permeability Resulting from Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO)

“It is normal to have some bacteria in the small intestine; however, if it becomes excessive, people can suffer from a wide range of problems that include bloating, flatulence, diarrhea, and abdominal discomfort,” explained Dr. Raymond Playford, PhD, FRCP, clinical gastroenterologist, lead investigator, and vice president R&D, PanTheryx. “I’m energized by the findings of this current study as it shows the powerful effect that cow colostrum has on maintaining the integrity of the gut, maintaining the normal barrier function of the gut lining, and – on the molecular level – supporting the body’s natural ability to aggregate the gut surface cells together, maintaining the gut and bloodstream barrier.”

The researchers studied the effects of bovine colostrum, egg, or the combination, on bacterial growth and bacteria-induced changes in transepithelial electrical resistance (TEER) and bacterial translocation across confluent human intestinal Caco-2 monolayers. The presence of bacteria associated with SIBO can cause a weakening of the natural defenses of the gut lining, allowing increased access of the materials present in the gut lumen that normally do not traverse the layer. Bovine colostrum overcame this issue by strengthening the gut cells and maintaining their natural cell-cell contact proteins (called tight junctions), preventing excessive leakage of luminal contents through the layer of the gut lining that acts as a natural barrier. Using bovine colostrum on its own was shown to be just as powerful as using it in combination with egg.