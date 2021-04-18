New Study Identifies Bovine Colostrum as Natural Approach for Increased Gut Permeability Resulting from Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO)

“Effects of Bovine Colostrum with or without Egg on In Vitro Bacterial-Induced Intestinal Damage with Relevance for SIBO and Infectious Diarrhea” Study Published in Nutrients
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PanTheryx, the world’s largest colostrum-based nutrition and biotechnology company, announced today the publication of a new study titled, “Effects of Bovine Colostrum with or without Egg on In Vitro Bacterial-Induced Intestinal Damage with Relevance for SIBO and Infectious Diarrhea,” in the peer-reviewed journal Nutrients on March 22, 2021. The in vitro study found that bovine (cow) colostrum strengthens the gut wall lining that becomes weakened if bacteria associated with Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) are present. Bovine colostrum enhanced the cellular proteins that naturally bind the surface cells together to maintain its normal strong barrier function, providing a natural approach for increased intestinal permeability (also referred to as leaky gut).
“It is normal to have some bacteria in the small intestine; however, if it becomes excessive, people can suffer from a wide range of problems that include bloating, flatulence, diarrhea, and abdominal discomfort,” explained Dr. Raymond Playford, PhD, FRCP, clinical gastroenterologist, lead investigator, and vice president R&D, PanTheryx. “I’m energized by the findings of this current study as it shows the powerful effect that cow colostrum has on maintaining the integrity of the gut, maintaining the normal barrier function of the gut lining, and – on the molecular level – supporting the body’s natural ability to aggregate the gut surface cells together, maintaining the gut and bloodstream barrier.”
Study Highlights
The researchers studied the effects of bovine colostrum, egg, or the combination, on bacterial growth and bacteria-induced changes in transepithelial electrical resistance (TEER) and bacterial translocation across confluent human intestinal Caco-2 monolayers. The presence of bacteria associated with SIBO can cause a weakening of the natural defenses of the gut lining, allowing increased access of the materials present in the gut lumen that normally do not traverse the layer. Bovine colostrum overcame this issue by strengthening the gut cells and maintaining their natural cell-cell contact proteins (called tight junctions), preventing excessive leakage of luminal contents through the layer of the gut lining that acts as a natural barrier. Using bovine colostrum on its own was shown to be just as powerful as using it in combination with egg.
The in vitro study used pasteurized bovine colostrum powder collected during the first 24 hours post calving and a commercial chicken whole egg powder. The colostrum contained 48g protein and 15g IgG (Immunoglobulin) per 100g powder and the egg powder comprised 51g protein, and approximately 1g IgY per 100g powder. Researchers measured how many bacteria crossed the gut barrier layer as well as followed the integrity of the barrier layer by measuring transepithelial electrical resistance.
“While the bovine colostrum did not directly kill the bacteria in this study, it did strengthen the natural gut barrier against the stresses of bacteria,” continued Dr. Playford. “I am hopeful more studies will be conducted to further explore the health benefits of bovine colostrum for SIBO and leaky gut.”
Nutrients is an open access peer-reviewed scientific journal publishing reviews, regular research papers, and short communications on all aspects of nutrition. Raymond Playford is an employee of PanTheryx.
