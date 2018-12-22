They’re hoping you’ll fall for them.
Defy Tucson, an indoor entertainment and trampoline park, is coming to town next year.
The company has leased the more than 41,000-square-foot space that formerly housed JCPenney Home Store at 4861 N. Stone Ave., on the corner with East River Road.
The recreation park will feature ninja obstacle courses, zip lines, stunt falls, dive-in foam pits and trampoline dodgeball.
Defy Tucson is one of several entertainment concepts that has entered the Tucson market in recent years as malls and shopping centers look to attract customers with “internet-proof” destinations.
“We are in an ‘experience economy’ and this type of entertainment/trampoline park is a significant player in giving consumers a reason to get out from behind their computer screens and bring family, friends, or colleagues to a place where they can have fun doing something that they may not be able to do elsewhere,” said Nancy McClure, first vice president with CBRE’s Tucson office, who represented the tenant along with Nena Mass and Nathalie Mondane of CBRE’s Chicago Office.
In the past three years, offerings of indoor golf, batting cages, smash rooms, vintage arcades and indoor racing have opened in Tucson.
“These types of entertainment venues are re-energizing shopping centers that have seen a decline in consumer traffic; they bring in more people and stay for longer durations,” McClure said. “Defy saw this location as a prime area to capitalize on the draw of the regional mall, major retail and the demographics that are pulled to these types of hubs for a good 10-mile radius.”
Defy Tucson is expected to open by summer 2019.
Defy’s parent company, CircusTrix, has a network of more than 300 facilities worldwide, including brands like Sky Zone, Superfly, Rockin’Jump and Ryze.
“We are really excited about contributing a healthy and fun entertainment option for the Tucson community,” said David Weinstein, co-executive manager of Defy Tucson. “We look forward not only to providing Tucson residents with a special, fun, and healthy place to socialize, but also to becoming active partners with other individuals and local organizations to make a positive impact on the community at large.”