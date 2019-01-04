New Tucson airport gate serving Allegiant, charters to open Jan. 10

Tucson International Airport will open its new C Gates facility, initially serving low-cost-carrier Allegiant Air and charter flights, on Jan. 10, the Tucson Airport Authority said.
The C Gates are in a one-level building that has its own separate entrance about 300 feet west of the main terminal. The airport spent $1 million to renovate the space.
The building was TIA's former international terminal until 2008 and now also also houses U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Global Entry Enrollment office.
Allegiant Air is the first airline that will be using the C gates. Its first arrival using the C Gates will be January 10 for Flight 740 from Bellingham (Vancouver) scheduled to arrive about 7 p.m. and then depart for Bellingham at 7:40 p.m. as Flight 741. The next day, January 11, Allegiant Flight 382 from Provo is scheduled to arrive at the C Gates at 12 noon and then depart at 12:45 p.m. for Provo as Flight 383.