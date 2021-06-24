New UA school to teach holistic mining

The school will serve more than just students majoring in mining-related fields. One new introductory course, for example, will be geared to students who say they know little to nothing about mining.

It will explain the need for mineral resources and the technical, social, economic and environmental issues surrounding their acquisition, use and reuse. The course will explore the impact of developments like digitization and low-carbon technologies, as well as community and environmental health.

Analyst say copper will become "the new oil" as an in-demand commodity.

According to the Copper Development Association, pure electric vehicles use copper in the motors, batteries, inverters, wiring and in charging stations. They can contain more than a mile of copper wiring.

"For the first time in the history of mining anywhere in the world, our new school will rely on a holistic approach to mineral resource management," said Moe Momayez, interim department head and David and Edith Lowell Chair in the Department of Mining and Geological Engineering.

A nationwide search for the school's director is expected soon.