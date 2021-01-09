New venture pairs two Tucson culinary stars in one kitchen

ONE OF THE FAMILY

Last Monday, as cooks banged and clanked in the kitchen and Ray Flores pounded a nail to hang the last wall decoration, Don Guerra sat in the dining room of Barrio Charro, taking it all in.

“I’m very excited for the new year,” the 50-year-old father of two said.

He and the Flores family aren’t looking at Barrio Charro through a strictly financial lens, he and Ray Flores said. Instead, they see the venture as a way to unite the community, from incorporating the products of other makers like Alejandro’s Tortilla Factory, Cheri’s Desert Harvest fruit jellies and Desert Provisions salts and spices to giving the surrounding neighborhoods a ray of hope that even in a pandemic, life can and must go on.

But for Guerra, the project has a more personal meaning.

From the moment that Ray Flores approached him, Guerra has felt like one of the family.

“I feel like I fit in,” said the two-time James Beard Award nominee. “I just kind of slipped in. There was no sort of getting to know everybody ... I just jelled with them right away.”

The feeling is mutual, said the 74-year-old Carlotta Flores, whose El Charro Café was also a James Beard nominee.