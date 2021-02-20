New venture turns historic Tucson building into a place to work and to work out

Popov said she is initially capping memberships at 35 but said she will likely raise that to 60.

Memberships start at $149 monthly for “hopper” members who can use the facilities twice a week, and full-time hoppers can use the facility any time during the week for $269.

Members with reserved desk space or private offices get 24/7 access, she added, noting that the space is open for tours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

BUILD IT and THEY WILL COME

The L Offices is a welcome addition to downtown Tucson and the area’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, said Dre Thompson, executive vice president of Startup Tucson, a nonprofit resource for local entrepreneurs.

“You have a lot of folks who say, ‘oh, we can just work from home,’ but that’s just not an option for a lot of entrepreneurs,” Thompson said. “It’s really challenging to work while you’re at home supervising.”

Though several other coworking spaces have opened in the past few years, including several in or near downtown, a growing number of startups need space and The L Offices offers something different, Thompson said.