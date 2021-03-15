New Virtual Coaching Specialization from the National Academy of Sports Medicine is the First Online Training Program to Earn International Accreditation

“We are delighted that the NASM Virtual Training Specialisation course is the first course to be accredited against the EuropeActive ‘Online Provision of Fitness Services’ lifelong learning qualification,” said Julian Berriman, Director Professional Standards Committee with EuropeActive. “As fitness trainers look to maximize the opportunities presented by offering clients their services online it is vital that they provide these services professionally and within an established scope of practice. In accrediting their course against the European standard, NASM is taking a lead in the provision of quality assured training in this important area.”