A sculpture of a wildcat head overlooks the pool area on the roof of the new Hub 3 student housing building seen Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

 Photos by Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Students started moving into the newest student-housing complex on campus Friday.

Hub Tucson, 850 E. Speedway, was recently completed and features some high-end amenities for college students. It was 98 percent leased by Aug. 1.

Monthly rents range from $1,115 to $1,625 per bedroom in units of up to five bedrooms. It has 183 bedrooms in 57 units.

Common areas include a fitness center, game rooms, a rooftop pool and a lounge.

A sister complex, Hub IV, will be built immediately east of Hub Speedway with an expected opening of 2021.

The common area of one of the units at Hub 3 seen Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

The gym at Hub 3 seen Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

Hub 3 seen from Speedway Boulevard Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
