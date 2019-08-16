Students started moving into the newest student-housing complex on campus Friday.
Hub Tucson, 850 E. Speedway, was recently completed and features some high-end amenities for college students. It was 98 percent leased by Aug. 1.
Monthly rents range from $1,115 to $1,625 per bedroom in units of up to five bedrooms. It has 183 bedrooms in 57 units.
Common areas include a fitness center, game rooms, a rooftop pool and a lounge.
A sister complex, Hub IV, will be built immediately east of Hub Speedway with an expected opening of 2021.