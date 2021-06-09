Nextiva and Five9 Team Up to Help Businesses Deliver Seamless Customer Communications

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- $FIVN --Nextiva, a cloud communications company, announced today its partnership with Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent contact center, to deliver a new integrated Unified Communications and Cloud Contact Center offering. The joint offering will help organizations engage with customers, connect team conversations, and empower contact center agents with streamlined workflows so they can deliver outstanding customer experiences.

The partnership facilitates a simpler process for businesses, allowing them to further streamline contact center operations by optimizing their overall cloud investments using a single vendor, Nextiva, for both UCaaS and Five9 CCaaS. The first release of the integration will bring the Five9 and Nextiva platforms together as a unified solution that enables seamless calls between the two systems. This announcement builds on the success Nextiva has had as the leading selling partner of Inference Solutions Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVAs) prior to the Five9 acquisition. Nextiva’s customer base and channel partners will now have access to the Five9 product portfolio, including the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center, Five9 WFO, Five9 Agent Assist, Five9 IVA, and Five9 Workflow Automation.