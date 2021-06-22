Nextiva Appoints Marc Stein — Former Executive from Adobe and Splunk — as Global Channel Chief

“We are incredibly impressed with Marc’s background, experience, and the reputation he has built over the years, and believe he will be a great addition to Nextiva,” said Martorano. “Expanding our channel business globally is a strategic imperative for Nextiva and Marc’s drive and ‘win together’ mindset will serve our channel very well and help us through our next stage of rapid growth.”

Marc is an accomplished global channel executive with more than 20 years of demonstrated experience building go to market strategies and leading SaaS sales teams. He most recently served as Head of Channels at Splunk and spent the majority of his career at Adobe in executive channel sales and business development roles. Having also spent time in leadership positions at Intuit and McAfee, Marc has led immensely successful sales transformations through market expansion and partnerships.