Nextiva Named Mid-Market Leader for VoIP in G2 Summer 2021 Report for Third Consecutive Quarter

Customer reviews rank Nextiva among leading UCaaS, VoIP, telecom services for call centers and survey solutions
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextiva (www.nextiva.com), the cloud communications company, today announced it was named a leader in four G2 Summer 2021 Reports including a Leader in UCaaS and a Mid-market Leader for VoIP. The rankings are based on Nextiva’s high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.
“Nextiva has helped tens of thousands of companies enrich their customer experience through voice and digital communications,” said Phil Steitz, Chief Technology Officer, Nextiva. “Everything we do is to help our customers grow and deliver on customer experience. To be recognized in a ranking driven by customer reviews is really rewarding.”
“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”
In the Summer 2021 reports, G2 ranked Nextiva as a Leader in the following four categories:
VoIP for Mid-Market
UCaaS
Telecom Services for Call Centers
Survey Software
In addition, Nextiva ranked No. 1 in G2’s Mid-Market Relationship Index for Summer 2021, which measures Nextiva’s overall customer relationship scores.
Learn more about what real users have to say about Nextiva on G2.
About G2
G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 1,000,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than five million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.
About Nextiva
Nextiva is a cloud communications company that helps sales, service, and marketing teams achieve higher productivity and deliver better customer experiences. Nextiva’s cloud-based NextOS brings together business communications applications, intelligence, and automation to help companies build deeper connections with customers, and manage all conversations in one place.
Named a Customer’s Choice in Gartner Peer Insights for UCaaS, Nextiva handles billions of calls annually for more than 80,000 companies. Scottsdale-based Nextiva is ranked a Best Place to Work by Glassdoor. Learn more at www.nextiva.com.
