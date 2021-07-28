Nextiva Named Mid-Market Leader for VoIP in G2 Summer 2021 Report for Third Consecutive Quarter

“Nextiva has helped tens of thousands of companies enrich their customer experience through voice and digital communications,” said Phil Steitz, Chief Technology Officer, Nextiva. “Everything we do is to help our customers grow and deliver on customer experience. To be recognized in a ranking driven by customer reviews is really rewarding.”

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

In the Summer 2021 reports, G2 ranked Nextiva as a Leader in the following four categories: