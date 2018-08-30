YourPassNow offers visitors digital access to America’s public lands

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recreationalists will now be able to easily attain electronic short-term

and long-term visitation permits for Bureau of Land Management (BLM)

Long-Term Visitor Areas (LTVAs) near Yuma, Arizona making access to

public lands more convenient.

The permits will be available for purchase through the digital

marketplace, YourPassNow. This innovation is made possible through a

partnership between the BLM Yuma Field Office and NIC Inc., a digital

government services provider.

"Purchasing a permit through YourPassNow offers our visitors improved

access to recreational opportunities on public lands,” said William

Mack, Jr., BLM’s Colorado River District Manager. “This digital service

will greatly improve the convenience of visiting LTVA sites for our

visitors and streamline our internal BLM fee collection process. We are

excited to pilot this service for the BLM and hope to continue to

enhance the visitor experience on public lands."

The BLM’s Yuma Field Office manages 1.2 million acres of southwestern

Arizona and southeastern California. The area includes 155 miles of the

lower Colorado River, a destination for hundreds of thousands of

visitors seeking water-related recreation year-round.

YourPassNow provides an alternative to the traditional paper-based,

in-person purchase method while simultaneously providing public lands

with a tool to help manage the visitor experience. Using a personal

device, visitors can purchase passes and permits from www.yourpassnow.com.

Once purchased, passes and permits can be downloaded or stored to a

virtual wallet for immediate and future use, unless otherwise specified.

Passes and permits are also emailed for those that want to print their

pass.

“NIC is excited to add BLM Yuma Field Office to the YourPassNow family,”

said Sandi Miller, NIC Federal General Manager. "By offering an easy and

convenient way to purchase permits in advance through YourPassNow, the

Bureau of Land Management is helping to enhance the experience of its

visitors.”

Yuma Field Office joins the following public lands currently providing

electronic passes and permits through YourPassNow: Acadia, Everglades,

Glacier, Grand Canyon, Theodore Roosevelt, Sequoia and Kings Canyon,

Yellowstone, and Yosemite National Parks; Castillo de San Marcos and

Colorado National Monuments; Whiskeytown National Recreation Area;

Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area; Wayne National Forest; the

Bureau of Land Management’s Lake Havasu Field Office; and the State of

Arkansas’ historic Eureka Springs.

About YourPassNow

Developed in cooperation with the National Park Service, YourPassNow

makes it easy and convenient for visitors to purchase entrance passes

and land access permits to public lands online. YourPassNow streamlines

a paper-based purchase process that was previously only available at

physical park locations or approved resellers. YourPassNow provides

visitors a new level of recreation access to America’s public lands. For

more information, please visit www.yourpassnow.com.

About NIC Inc.

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation's premier provider of innovative

digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help

make government interactions more accessible for everyone through

technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more

than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal,

state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the

ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering

citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government

interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.

About the Bureau of Land Management

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of

public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including

Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface

mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency's mission is to sustain

the health, diversity, and productivity of America's public lands for

the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Diverse

activities authorized on these lands generated $75 billion in sales of

goods and services throughout the American economy in fiscal year

2016—more than any other agency in the Department of the Interior. These

activities supported more than 372,000 jobs.

Contacts

NIC Inc.

Sandi Miller, 406-431-0675

Sandi@egov.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles