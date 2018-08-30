YourPassNow offers visitors digital access to America’s public lands
OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recreationalists will now be able to easily attain electronic short-term
and long-term visitation permits for Bureau of Land Management (BLM)
Long-Term Visitor Areas (LTVAs) near Yuma, Arizona making access to
public lands more convenient.
The permits will be available for purchase through the digital
marketplace, YourPassNow. This innovation is made possible through a
partnership between the BLM Yuma Field Office and NIC Inc., a digital
government services provider.
"Purchasing a permit through YourPassNow offers our visitors improved
access to recreational opportunities on public lands,” said William
Mack, Jr., BLM’s Colorado River District Manager. “This digital service
will greatly improve the convenience of visiting LTVA sites for our
visitors and streamline our internal BLM fee collection process. We are
excited to pilot this service for the BLM and hope to continue to
enhance the visitor experience on public lands."
The BLM’s Yuma Field Office manages 1.2 million acres of southwestern
Arizona and southeastern California. The area includes 155 miles of the
lower Colorado River, a destination for hundreds of thousands of
visitors seeking water-related recreation year-round.
YourPassNow provides an alternative to the traditional paper-based,
in-person purchase method while simultaneously providing public lands
with a tool to help manage the visitor experience. Using a personal
device, visitors can purchase passes and permits from www.yourpassnow.com.
Once purchased, passes and permits can be downloaded or stored to a
virtual wallet for immediate and future use, unless otherwise specified.
Passes and permits are also emailed for those that want to print their
pass.
“NIC is excited to add BLM Yuma Field Office to the YourPassNow family,”
said Sandi Miller, NIC Federal General Manager. "By offering an easy and
convenient way to purchase permits in advance through YourPassNow, the
Bureau of Land Management is helping to enhance the experience of its
visitors.”
Yuma Field Office joins the following public lands currently providing
electronic passes and permits through YourPassNow: Acadia, Everglades,
Glacier, Grand Canyon, Theodore Roosevelt, Sequoia and Kings Canyon,
Yellowstone, and Yosemite National Parks; Castillo de San Marcos and
Colorado National Monuments; Whiskeytown National Recreation Area;
Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area; Wayne National Forest; the
Bureau of Land Management’s Lake Havasu Field Office; and the State of
Arkansas’ historic Eureka Springs.
About YourPassNow
Developed in cooperation with the National Park Service, YourPassNow
makes it easy and convenient for visitors to purchase entrance passes
and land access permits to public lands online. YourPassNow streamlines
a paper-based purchase process that was previously only available at
physical park locations or approved resellers. YourPassNow provides
visitors a new level of recreation access to America’s public lands. For
more information, please visit www.yourpassnow.com.
About NIC Inc.
NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation's premier provider of innovative
digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help
make government interactions more accessible for everyone through
technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more
than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal,
state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the
ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering
citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government
interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.
About the Bureau of Land Management
The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of
public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including
Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface
mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency's mission is to sustain
the health, diversity, and productivity of America's public lands for
the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Diverse
activities authorized on these lands generated $75 billion in sales of
goods and services throughout the American economy in fiscal year
2016—more than any other agency in the Department of the Interior. These
activities supported more than 372,000 jobs.
